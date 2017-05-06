Sports On the Air

May 06, 2017 11:30 PM

May 07: TV and Radio

Sunday, May 7

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Geico 500, at Talladega, Ala., WRAZ, WFXI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Delaware at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network

1 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

3 p.m. South Carolina at LSU, ESPN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon Louisville at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Auburn at Alabama, ESPN2

4 p.m. Arizona at UCLA, ESPN2

DRAG RACING

6 p.m. NHRA, Southern Nationals, finals, at Atlanta (same-day tape), FS1

GOLF

7 a.m. European PGA Tour, GolfSixes, Day 2, at Hemel Hempstead, England, TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, final round, at Wilmington, TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, final round, at Wilmington, WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, final round, at The Woodlands, Texas, TGC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

2 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

MLB

1 p.m. Regional coverage, Miami at N.Y. Mets OR St. Louis at Atlanta (1:30 p.m.), MLB

1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

2:35 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, WCMC 99.9

NBA

3:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 4, Cleveland at Toronto, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9

6:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 4, Boston at Washington, TNT

9 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 4, San Antonio at Houston, TNT

NHL

3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 6, St. Louis at Nashville, WRAL, WITN

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Anaheim at Edmonton, NBCSN

SOCCER

8:25 a.m. Premier League, Southampton at Liverpool, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Mainz, FS1

11 a.m. Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal, NBCSN

11:20 a.m. Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Schalke, FS1

1:30 p.m. MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, FS1

4:25 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, final, at Nassau, Bahamas, FS1

SWIMMING

5 p.m. Arena Pro Swim Series, at Atlanta, NBCSN

