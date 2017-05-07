Sports On the Air

May 07, 2017 11:30 PM

May 08: TV and Radio

Monday, May 8

HOCKEY

11 p.m. IIHF World Championship, group play, United States vs. Sweden, at Cologne, Germany (same-day tape), NBCSN

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. Columbus at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

7 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, MASN, MASN2 (Satellite available in Triangle area)

NBA

9 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 4, Golden State at Utah, TNT

NHL

7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN

SOCCER

3 p.m. Premier League, Middlesbrough at Chelsea, NBCSN

