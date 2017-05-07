May 08: TV and Radio

Monday, May 8
HOCKEY
11 p.m. IIHF World Championship, group play, United States vs. Sweden, at Cologne, Germany (same-day tape), NBCSN
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:05 p.m. Columbus at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
7 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, MASN, MASN2 (Satellite available in Triangle area)
NBA
9 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 4, Golden State at Utah, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
SOCCER
3 p.m. Premier League, Middlesbrough at Chelsea, NBCSN
