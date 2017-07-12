July 13: TV and Radio

Thursday, July 13
CYCLING
7:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 12, Pau, France to Peyragudes, France, NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
9 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, ESPN
GOLF
5:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, first round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC
1:30 p.m. Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round at Baltimore, TGC
2 p.m. USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, first round, at Bedminster, N.J., FS1
4 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC
7 p.m. Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round, at Farmington, Utah, TGC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Down East at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620AM/99.3/96.5
NBA
4 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, New Orleans-Atlanta winner vs. San Antonio, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Denver-Houston winner vs. Brooklyn, at Las Vegas, NBA
6 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Golden State-Minnesota winner vs. Boston, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Washington-Miami winner vs. L.A. Clippers, at Las Vegas, NBA
8 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Utah-Phoenix winner vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Sacramento-Milwaukee winner vs. Dallas, at Las Vegas, NBA
10 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Chicago-Portland winner vs. Toronto, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Summer League, playoff round, second round, Philadelphia-L.A. Lakers winner vs. Cleveland, at Las Vegas, NBA
POKER
8 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, ESPN
SOCCER
8 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, El Salvador vs. Curacao, at Denver, FS1
10:30 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Mexico vs. Jamaica, at Denver, FS1
TENNIS
8 a.m. Wimbledon Championships, women’s semifinals, at London, ESPN
