July 15: TV and Radio

Saturday, July 15
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, at Silverstone, England, CNBC
11 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, qualifying, at Loudon, N.H., CNBC
11 a.m. Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 1, qualifying, at Brooklyn, N.Y., FS2
12:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, final practice, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
4 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
6:30 p.m. IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying, at Toronto (same-day tape), NBCSN
10 p.m. Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 1, at Brooklyn, N.Y. (same-day tape), FS2
BOXING
8 p.m. Premier Champions, Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero, welterweights, at Uniondale, N.Y., WRAZ, WFXI
9:50 p.m. Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, for Berchelt’s WBC junior lightweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, for Corrales’ WBA junior lightweight title, at Inglewood, Calif., HBO
CYCLING
8 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 14, Blagnac, France to Rodez, France, NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, WTVD, WCTI
3 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, ESPN
7 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC
12:30 p.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, WRAL, WITN
1 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC
2 p.m. USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, third round, at Bedminster, N.J., WRAZ, WFXI
3 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill., WNCN, WNCT
3 p.m. Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, at Baltimore, TGC
3 p.m. American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev., WRAL, WITN
6 p.m. Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, at Farmington, Utah, TGC
MLB
4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, FS1, WCMC 99.9
7 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, FS1
7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
7:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
10 p.m. Regional coverage, Cleveland at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (games joined in progress), MLB
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m. Down East at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
7 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
NBA
4 p.m. Summer League Playoffs, quarterfinal, Portland vs. San Antonio, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
6 p.m. Summer League Playoffs, quarterfinal, Miami vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
8 p.m. Summer League Playoffs, quarterfinal, Boston vs. Dallas at Las Vegas, ESPN2
10 p.m. Summer League Playoffs, quarterfinal, L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn, at Las Vegas, ESPNU
POKER
2 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
SOCCER
3:30 p.m. NWSL, North Carolina at Portland, LIFE
4:30 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Panama vs. Martinique, at Cleveland, FS2
7 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Nicaragua vs. United States, at Cleveland, FXX
7:30 p.m. NASL, Puerto Rico at North Carolina, beIN SPORTS, WRAL2, Spectrum SportsChannel, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
10 p.m. Men, International friendly, Los Angeles (MLS) vs. Manchester United (Premier League), at Carson, Calif., ESPN2
TENNIS
9 a.m. Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, at London, ESPN
3 p.m. Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, at London (same-day tape), WTVD, WCTI
WNBA
9 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, NBA
VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m. World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s semifinals, at Long Beach, Calif., ESPN2
11:30 p.m. World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s gold-medal match, at Long Beach, Calif., ESPN
