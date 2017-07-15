Sports On the Air

July 15, 2017 11:30 PM

July 16: TV and Radio

Sunday, July 16

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, at Nurburg, Germany, FS1

7:30 a.m. Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, England, CNBC

1 p.m. Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 2, at Brooklyn, N.Y., WRAZ, WFXI

3 p.m. IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, at Toronto, CNBC

3 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton's 301, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

CYCLING

7:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 15, Laissac-Sévérac l'Église, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, WTVD, WCTI

3 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, ESPN

GOLF

10 a.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC

12:30 p.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, WRAL, WITN

1 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC

2 p.m. USGA, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Bedminster, N.J., WRAZ, WFXI

3 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill., WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, at Baltimore, TGC

3 p.m. American Century Celebrity Championship, final round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev., WRAL, WITN

6 p.m. Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, at Farmington, Utah, TGC

MLB

1 p.m. Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS

1:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN, WCMC 99.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:05 p.m. Carolina at Salem, WDWG 98.5

7 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Glasgow, Scotland, FS1

3 p.m. UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, at Glasgow, Scotland, FS1

NBA

6 p.m. Summer League, semifinal, Portland-San Antonio winner vs. Miami-Memphis winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

8 p.m. Summer League, semifinal, Boston-Dallas winner vs. L.A. Lakers-Brooklyn winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

POKER

2 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

SOCCER

6 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, at San Antonio, FS2

8:30 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, at San Antonio, FS1

TENNIS

9 a.m. Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London, ESPN

3 p.m. Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London (same-day tape), WTVD, WCTI

TRACK & FIELD

9:30 p.m. IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco (same-day tape), NBCSN

WNBA

3 p.m. Washington at New York, NBA

7 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, NBA

VOLLEYBALL

1 a.m. (Monday) World Series of Beach Volleyball: President's Cup, men's gold-medal match, at Long Beach, Calif. (same-day tape), ESPN

