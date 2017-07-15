July 16: TV and Radio

Sunday, July 16
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, at Nurburg, Germany, FS1
7:30 a.m. Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, England, CNBC
1 p.m. Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 2, at Brooklyn, N.Y., WRAZ, WFXI
3 p.m. IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, at Toronto, CNBC
3 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton's 301, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
CYCLING
7:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 15, Laissac-Sévérac l'Église, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, WTVD, WCTI
3 p.m. X Games, at Minneapolis, ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC
12:30 p.m. European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round at Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, WRAL, WITN
1 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC
2 p.m. USGA, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Bedminster, N.J., WRAZ, WFXI
3 p.m. PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill., WNCN, WNCT
3 p.m. Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, at Baltimore, TGC
3 p.m. American Century Celebrity Championship, final round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev., WRAL, WITN
6 p.m. Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, at Farmington, Utah, TGC
MLB
1 p.m. Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS
1:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
8 p.m. Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN, WCMC 99.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:05 p.m. Carolina at Salem, WDWG 98.5
7 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Glasgow, Scotland, FS1
3 p.m. UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, at Glasgow, Scotland, FS1
NBA
6 p.m. Summer League, semifinal, Portland-San Antonio winner vs. Miami-Memphis winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
8 p.m. Summer League, semifinal, Boston-Dallas winner vs. L.A. Lakers-Brooklyn winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
POKER
2 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
SOCCER
6 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, at San Antonio, FS2
8:30 p.m. CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, at San Antonio, FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m. Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London, ESPN
3 p.m. Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London (same-day tape), WTVD, WCTI
TRACK & FIELD
9:30 p.m. IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco (same-day tape), NBCSN
WNBA
3 p.m. Washington at New York, NBA
7 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, NBA
VOLLEYBALL
1 a.m. (Monday) World Series of Beach Volleyball: President's Cup, men's gold-medal match, at Long Beach, Calif. (same-day tape), ESPN
Comments