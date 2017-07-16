July 17: TV and Radio

Monday, July 17
BASKETBALL
8 p.m. Big3 games, at Philadelphia (taped), FS1
MLB
12:30 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, ESPN
7:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Texas, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
10 p.m. Regional coverage, Cleveland at San Francisco OR San Diego at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:05 p.m. Durham vs Indianapolis, Me-TV 50.2, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
7:05 p.m. Carolina at Salem, WDWG 98.5
NBA
10 p.m. Summer League, championship, Portland-Memphis winner vs. Dallas-L.A. Lakers winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN
POKER
7 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main event, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
SOCCER
10 p.m. International friendly, Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, at Salt Lake City, ESPN2
