Sports On the Air

July 16, 2017 11:30 PM

July 17: TV and Radio

Monday, July 17

BASKETBALL

8 p.m. Big3 games, at Philadelphia (taped), FS1

MLB

12:30 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, ESPN

7:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Texas, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

10 p.m. Regional coverage, Cleveland at San Francisco OR San Diego at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. Durham vs Indianapolis, Me-TV 50.2, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

7:05 p.m. Carolina at Salem, WDWG 98.5

NBA

10 p.m. Summer League, championship, Portland-Memphis winner vs. Dallas-L.A. Lakers winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN

POKER

7 p.m. World Series of Poker, Main event, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

SOCCER

10 p.m. International friendly, Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, at Salt Lake City, ESPN2

