Sept. 30: TV and Radio

Saturday, Sept. 30
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. Formula One, Malaysia Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sepang, Malaysia, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. NASCAR. Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, qualifying, at Dover, Del., CNBC
2 p.m. NASCAR. Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, at Dover, Del., NBCSN
6 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS2
7 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS1
8 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, at Las Vegas, FS1
2:30 a.m. (Sunday) Formula One, Malaysia Grand Prix, at Sepang, Malaysia, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon South Florida at East Carolina, CBSSN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
Noon Northwestern at Wisconsin, WTVD, WCTI
Noon Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN
Noon North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ESPN2
Noon Houston at Temple, ESPNU
Noon Maryland at Minnesota, FS1
Noon New Mexico St. at Arkansas, SEC
Noon Rice at Pittsburgh, FSCR
12:20 p.m. Syracuse at N.C. State, WRAZ, WNCT, WRAL 101.5
3:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas St., ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Florida St. at Wake Forest, WTVD, WCTI
3:30 p.m. Indiana at Penn St., BTN
3:30 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee, WNCN, WNCT, WCMC 99.9
3:30 p.m. UTEP at Army, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Murray St. at Louisville, FSCR
4 p.m. UConn at SMU, ESPNEWS
4 p.m. Iowa at Michigan St., WRAZ, WFXI
4 p.m. E. Michigan at Kentucky, SEC
5 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, NBCSN
6 p.m. Mississippi St. at Auburn, ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
7 p.m. Air Force at New Mexico, CBSSN
7 p.m. Memphis at UCF, ESPN2
7 p.m. Troy at LSU, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN
7:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC
8 p.m. Clemson at Virginia Tech, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9
8 p.m. Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, WRAZ, WFXI
9 p.m. Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
10 p.m. California at Oregon, FS1
10:30 p.m. N. Illinois at San Diego St., CBSSN
10:30 p.m. Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. San Jose St. at UNLV, ESPNU
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m. Louisville at Duke, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. N.C. State at Duke, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Noon Syracuse at UNC, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m. TCU at Kansas, FSCR
DRAG RACING
2 a.m. (Sunday) NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa., FS1
GOLF
8 a.m. European PGA Tour, British Masters, third round, at Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, TGC
8 a.m. PGA Tour, Presidents Cup, Day 3, at Jersey City, N.J., WRAL, WITN
Noon LPGA Tour, New Zealand Women's Open, third round, at Auckland, New Zealand, TGC
3 p.m. Web.com, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC
MLB
1 p.m. Regional broadcast, Houston at Boston, WFXI, MeTV 50.2
4 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1
6:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
NBA
10 p.m. Preseason, Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers, at Anaheim, Calif., NBA
RUGBY
9 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Exeter (same-day tape), NBCSN
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham, NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96, FS2
10 p.m. Premier League, Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Werder Bremen, FS2
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. NWSL, Chicago at Portland, LIFE
7:30 p.m. NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina, WRAL2
