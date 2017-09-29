Sports On the Air

Sept. 30: TV and Radio

September 29, 2017 11:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 30

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. Formula One, Malaysia Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sepang, Malaysia, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. NASCAR. Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, qualifying, at Dover, Del., CNBC

2 p.m. NASCAR. Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, at Dover, Del., NBCSN

6 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS2

7 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS1

8 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Series, Las Vegas 350, at Las Vegas, FS1

2:30 a.m. (Sunday) Formula One, Malaysia Grand Prix, at Sepang, Malaysia, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon South Florida at East Carolina, CBSSN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

Noon Northwestern at Wisconsin, WTVD, WCTI

Noon Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN

Noon North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ESPN2

Noon Houston at Temple, ESPNU

Noon Maryland at Minnesota, FS1

Noon New Mexico St. at Arkansas, SEC

Noon Rice at Pittsburgh, FSCR

12:20 p.m. Syracuse at N.C. State, WRAZ, WNCT, WRAL 101.5

3:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas St., ESPN2

3:30 p.m. Florida St. at Wake Forest, WTVD, WCTI

3:30 p.m. Indiana at Penn St., BTN

3:30 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee, WNCN, WNCT, WCMC 99.9

3:30 p.m. UTEP at Army, CBSSN

3:30 p.m. Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU

3:30 p.m. Murray St. at Louisville, FSCR

4 p.m. UConn at SMU, ESPNEWS

4 p.m. Iowa at Michigan St., WRAZ, WFXI

4 p.m. E. Michigan at Kentucky, SEC

5 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, NBCSN

6 p.m. Mississippi St. at Auburn, ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

7 p.m. Air Force at New Mexico, CBSSN

7 p.m. Memphis at UCF, ESPN2

7 p.m. Troy at LSU, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN

7:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC

8 p.m. Clemson at Virginia Tech, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9

8 p.m. Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, WRAZ, WFXI

9 p.m. Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

10 p.m. California at Oregon, FS1

10:30 p.m. N. Illinois at San Diego St., CBSSN

10:30 p.m. Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2

10:30 p.m. San Jose St. at UNLV, ESPNU

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. Louisville at Duke, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. N.C. State at Duke, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Noon Syracuse at UNC, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m. TCU at Kansas, FSCR

DRAG RACING

2 a.m. (Sunday) NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa., FS1

GOLF

8 a.m. European PGA Tour, British Masters, third round, at Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, TGC

8 a.m. PGA Tour, Presidents Cup, Day 3, at Jersey City, N.J., WRAL, WITN

Noon LPGA Tour, New Zealand Women's Open, third round, at Auckland, New Zealand, TGC

3 p.m. Web.com, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC

MLB

1 p.m. Regional broadcast, Houston at Boston, WFXI, MeTV 50.2

4 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1

6:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

NBA

10 p.m. Preseason, Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers, at Anaheim, Calif., NBA

RUGBY

9 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Exeter (same-day tape), NBCSN

SOCCER

7:25 a.m. Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96, FS2

10 p.m. Premier League, Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Werder Bremen, FS2

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, NBCSN

3:30 p.m. NWSL, Chicago at Portland, LIFE

7:30 p.m. NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina, WRAL2

