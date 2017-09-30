Sports On the Air

Oct. 01: TV and Radio

September 30, 2017 11:30 PM

Sunday, Oct. 1

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Apache Warrior 400, at Dover, Del., NBCSN

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m. Boston College at Duke, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. N.C. State at Clemson, ACC Network Extra

DRAG RACING

2 p.m. NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, finals, at Reading, Pa., FS1

GOLF

Noon LPGA Tour, New Zealand Women's Open, third round, at Auckland, New Zealand, TGC

Noon PGA Tour, Presidents Cup, final day, at Jersey City, N.J., WRAL, WITN

3 p.m. Web.com, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC

2 a.m. (Monday) European PGA Tour, British Masters, final round, at Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England (same-day tape), TGC

MLB

3 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, TBS

3:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

3:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

NBA

6 p.m. Preseason, Atlanta at Miami, NBA

NFL

9:30 a.m. New Orleans vs. Miami, at London, WRAZ, WFXI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

1 p.m. Buffalo at Atlanta, WNCN, WNCT

1 p.m. Carolina at New England, WRAZ, WFXI, WCMC 99.9

1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

4 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

4:25 p.m. Oakland at Denver, WNCN, WNCT

5:30 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, WCMC 99.9 (Joined in Progress)

8:20 p.m. Indianapolis at Seattle, WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9

ROWING

11 p.m. FISA World Championships, A Finals, at Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (same-day tape), NBCSN

SOCCER

6:55 a.m. Premier League, Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim, FS2

9:10 a.m. Premier League, Everton vs. Burnley, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, FS1

11:25 a.m. Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, NBCSN

Noon Bundesliga, Koln vs. RB Leipzig, FS2

1 p.m. MLS, Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN

4 p.m. NASL, Indy at North Carolina, WRAL2, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3, ESPN3.com

WNBA

8:30 p.m. Finals, Game 4, Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN

