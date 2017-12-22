Dec. 23: TV and Radio

Saturday, Dec. 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon Alabama A&M at Georgetown, FS1
Noon Manhattan at Seton Hall, FSCR
Never miss a local story.
12:30 p.m. Tennessee at Wake Forest, ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. North Carolina, at New Orleans, WNCN, WNCT
2:30 p.m. UConn at Auburn, ESPN2
3 p.m. Wagner at Dayton, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. FAU at Minnesota, BTN
4 p.m. UCLA vs. Kentucky, at New Orleans, WNCN, WNCT
4:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, first semifinal, at Honolulu, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Green Bay at Wisconsin, BTN
8 p.m. Illinois vs. Missouri, at St. Louis, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, Southern Illinois vs. Duquesne, at Las Vegas, FS1
10 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, second semifinal, at Honolulu, ESPN2
11 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, San Francisco vs. Nevada, at Las Vegas, FS1
12:30 a.m. (Sunday) Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, at Honolulu, ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. Texas Tech, at Birmingham, Ala., ESPN
3:30 p.m. Armed Forces Bowl, San Diego St. vs. Army, at Fort Worth, Texas, EPSN
7 p.m. Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian State vs. Toledo, at Mobile, Ala., ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
NFL
4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Baltimore, NFL, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
8:20 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, WRAL, WITN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
NHL
8 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9
RUGBY
12:30 p.m. English Premiership, Northampton vs. Exeter (same-day tape), NBCSN
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. Premier League, Everton vs. Chelsea, NBCSN
10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester vs. Saracens, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Burnley vs. Tottenham, WRAL, WITN
2:45 p.m. Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United, WRAL, WITN
Comments