Sports On the Air

Dec. 23: TV and Radio

December 22, 2017 11:30 PM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 19 MINUTES AGO

Saturday, Dec. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Alabama A&M at Georgetown, FS1

Noon Manhattan at Seton Hall, FSCR

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

12:30 p.m. Tennessee at Wake Forest, ESPN2

1:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. North Carolina, at New Orleans, WNCN, WNCT

2:30 p.m. UConn at Auburn, ESPN2

3 p.m. Wagner at Dayton, NBCSN

3:30 p.m. FAU at Minnesota, BTN

4 p.m. UCLA vs. Kentucky, at New Orleans, WNCN, WNCT

4:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, first semifinal, at Honolulu, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. Green Bay at Wisconsin, BTN

8 p.m. Illinois vs. Missouri, at St. Louis, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, Southern Illinois vs. Duquesne, at Las Vegas, FS1

10 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, second semifinal, at Honolulu, ESPN2

11 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, San Francisco vs. Nevada, at Las Vegas, FS1

12:30 a.m. (Sunday) Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, at Honolulu, ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. Texas Tech, at Birmingham, Ala., ESPN

3:30 p.m. Armed Forces Bowl, San Diego St. vs. Army, at Fort Worth, Texas, EPSN

7 p.m. Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian State vs. Toledo, at Mobile, Ala., ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

NFL

4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Baltimore, NFL, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

8:20 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, WRAL, WITN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

NHL

8 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9

RUGBY

12:30 p.m. English Premiership, Northampton vs. Exeter (same-day tape), NBCSN

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. Premier League, Everton vs. Chelsea, NBCSN

10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester vs. Saracens, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Burnley vs. Tottenham, WRAL, WITN

2:45 p.m. Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United, WRAL, WITN

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

    On one of the busiest days of holiday travel, those arriving at RDU International Airport were greeted by family and friends and the holiday sounds from the band “Southern Routes” with their jazzy version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Friday, December 22, 2017 in Morrisville, N.C.

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport
NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk
NC State's Keatts: 'I thought this was the best game we played as a team' 2:01

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought this was the best game we played as a team'

View More Video