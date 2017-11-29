A crazy sports Wednesday in the Triangle, and what actually happened? Nothing.

Even before three big basketball games were played, Wednesday was just about the craziest sports day in a long time in the Triangle.

And not a dang thing actually happened.

Raleigh's bid was eliminated from contention for the first round of MLS expansion, but wasn't really expected to be in that round anyway; the never-ending sale of the Carolina Hurricanes took a new turn, but isn't any closer to being completed; Dave Doeren's contract negotiations at N.C. State came crashing into public view, with rumors of interest elsewhere, but he's still the Wolfpack's coach (and is likely to be next season); and East Carolina scheduled an ominous last-minute press conference.

The last one actually had some action – basketball coach Jeff Lebo resigned after an 2-4 start – but it wasn't the action disgruntled East Carolina fans wanted, involving in some way either embattled athletic director Jeff Compher or embattled football coach Scottie Montgomery.

All that happened – or didn't happen, as it turned out – before a full night of ACC-Big Ten basketball, with N.C. State hosting Penn State, North Carolina hosting Michigan and Duke at Indiana. Even that didn’t start quietly: N.C. State announced that forward Darius Hicks would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, but that happened in practice earlier this week.

It was almost enough to write a new verse for “We Didn't Start the Fire” – almost, and not for a lack of trying – and it kept Twitter and Facebook humming all day, but in terms of actual news, there wasn't much.

Which is just fine: One of the things that makes the Triangle such a great sports market is the intense interest in everything, even when it turns out to be nothing.