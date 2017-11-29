N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is not happy with the call during the second half of N.C. State's 33-21 victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is not happy with the call during the second half of N.C. State's 33-21 victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is not happy with the call during the second half of N.C. State's 33-21 victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Luke DeCock

A crazy sports Wednesday in the Triangle, and what actually happened? Nothing.

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

November 29, 2017 06:06 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Even before three big basketball games were played, Wednesday was just about the craziest sports day in a long time in the Triangle.

And not a dang thing actually happened.

Raleigh's bid was eliminated from contention for the first round of MLS expansion, but wasn't really expected to be in that round anyway; the never-ending sale of the Carolina Hurricanes took a new turn, but isn't any closer to being completed; Dave Doeren's contract negotiations at N.C. State came crashing into public view, with rumors of interest elsewhere, but he's still the Wolfpack's coach (and is likely to be next season); and East Carolina scheduled an ominous last-minute press conference.

The last one actually had some action – basketball coach Jeff Lebo resigned after an 2-4 start – but it wasn't the action disgruntled East Carolina fans wanted, involving in some way either embattled athletic director Jeff Compher or embattled football coach Scottie Montgomery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All that happened – or didn't happen, as it turned out – before a full night of ACC-Big Ten basketball, with N.C. State hosting Penn State, North Carolina hosting Michigan and Duke at Indiana. Even that didn’t start quietly: N.C. State announced that forward Darius Hicks would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, but that happened in practice earlier this week.

It was almost enough to write a new verse for “We Didn't Start the Fire” – almost, and not for a lack of trying – and it kept Twitter and Facebook humming all day, but in terms of actual news, there wasn't much.

Which is just fine: One of the things that makes the Triangle such a great sports market is the intense interest in everything, even when it turns out to be nothing.

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

    Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters addresses the slump Victor Rask has been in this season as he talks to reporters after the Canes 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 19, 2017. Rask was a healthy scratch for the game.

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says
Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 1:33

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career
Boxer in the fight of his life 1:07

Boxer in the fight of his life

View More Video