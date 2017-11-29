UNC’s defense ahead of schedule or a work in progress, depending on who’s on the floor.

More Videos

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Pause
'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Blue Devils' Bagley 'unique' and 'you have to let unique happen' 1:22

Blue Devils' Bagley 'unique' and 'you have to let unique happen'

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 1:01

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot' 1:33

NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot'

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

NC State's Keatts: 'I'm very proud of our guys' 2:06

NC State's Keatts: 'I'm very proud of our guys'

  • Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back”

    Williams is happy with the play of his team after their win over Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Luke Maye lead North Carolina with 27 points.

Williams is happy with the play of his team after their win over Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Luke Maye lead North Carolina with 27 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Williams is happy with the play of his team after their win over Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Luke Maye lead North Carolina with 27 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Luke DeCock

UNC’s defense ahead of schedule or a work in progress, depending on who’s on the floor.

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

November 29, 2017 10:41 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL

Whether North Carolina is ahead or behind schedule defensively depends on who you ask. And, more important, who's on the floor.

When it's the Tar Heels' four veteran starters out there, North Carolina is ahead of the curve, even as the freshmen big men are still figuring things out. Wednesday, in a relatively comfortable 86-71 win over Michigan, that included Joel Berry swatting shots from behind and Kenny Williams diving into the stands after loose balls.

“We're actually better than I thought, honestly,” Theo Pinson said. “Especially with the starting group.”

When it's anyone else, including and especially those freshmen big men, look out. There's a lot of work to do.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I feel like we're a little behind, just because we don't have the experience we've had the last couple years,” Berry said.

One constant amid North Carolina's success over the past two seasons has been a consistent defensive improvement over the course of the year, reaching its apex in the postseason and culminating in the national-championship game.

This year's squad should have the same head-start on that process that last year's team did; players like Berry and Pinson know exactly the level of defensive intensity and execution required to compete for ACC and national titles, just as last year's seniors did before them.

“We're understanding that, and having Kenny back out there is really a big part in our defensive intensity,” Pinson said. “Joel being a four-year guy, it starts with him pressuring the ball up top, and Kenny getting deflections, and me using my length as much as I can to bother the other team's best scorer.”

But with the turnover at forward, the Tar Heels don't have the rim-protection ability they had with Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks. For Garrison Brooks and Sterling Manley, there's a learning curve there, and even though it looks like they're figuring things out, there's a long way to go. Luke Maye, meanwhile, is an effective rebounder, but he's not the shot-blocker his predecessors were.

“Isaiah would block a shot, Kennedy would block a shot, Tony (Bradley) would block a shot,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “We're not doing much of that around the basket. Teams are having their way with us inside. On the perimeter, we're doing OK. We're getting better. We have to get better, because if we don't get better we're not going to be a very good team. We're mediocre right now.”

The numbers are actually more favorable than mediocre. North Carolina's defense, from an efficiency perspective, is about the same as its offense, in the top 15 nationally. Even in the dismal Michigan State loss, the Tar Heels forced – by far – the worse offensive performance by the Spartans this season, the loss to Duke included.

Michigan hit its first eight shots Wednesday and the Tar Heels still held the Wolverines to their worst offensive performance this season.

Some of that was Michigan missing open shots to be sure, but North Carolina was effective on the perimeter and dominant on the boards until the game bogged down with a run of timeouts in succession midway through the second half.

There's certainly room for improvement, but not as much as there might have been the past two seasons at this time. The question for the Tar Heels is how quickly the younger players can catch up to the veterans. The sooner they do, the sooner everyone will be on the same page – defensively and rhetorically.

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Pause
'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Blue Devils' Bagley 'unique' and 'you have to let unique happen' 1:22

Blue Devils' Bagley 'unique' and 'you have to let unique happen'

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 1:01

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot' 1:33

NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot'

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

NC State's Keatts: 'I'm very proud of our guys' 2:06

NC State's Keatts: 'I'm very proud of our guys'

  • 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

    Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters addresses the slump Victor Rask has been in this season as he talks to reporters after the Canes 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 19, 2017. Rask was a healthy scratch for the game.

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

View More Video