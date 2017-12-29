2017: The year in 12 columns

In preparing for a year-in-review talk I was invited to give last week at the Durham Sports Club’s Christmas party, I went through pretty much everything I had written in 2017 and then put together a 23-minute slide show that was a whirlwind tour of the year that was in sports in the Triangle.
But digging through those columns reminded me of several events and moments I had forgotten, and it struck me that a (limited) selection might be enjoyed by others as well. These aren’t the 12 best or the 12 most-read or any grouping like that, although some fall into both categories. They’re just 12 that I thought represented my year, and by extension our year, of sports here.
Among columns that didn’t make this cut: Catching up with former ACC referee Ron Cherry, N.C. State’s win over Arizona in the Bahamas, Archie Miller, the Hurricanes’ offseason moves and anything HB2-related (and there was a lot of that).
But these 12 do offer a few snapshots into the year that was. And thanks, as always, for reading, in 2017 and beyond.
February 23: Roy Cooper, NC’s Caniac in Chief, is a homegrown hockey fan
March 11: Even as interloper, ACC tournament finds its city footing
March 12: After all these years, Duke still manages to surprise its coach
April 3: For the Tar Heels, mission accomplished
May 25: Battle lines between UNC, NCAA never drawn more sharply
August 1: NCAA wants to punish NC State basketball freshman for ... going to class?
September 16: East Carolina summons old magic before new reality inevitably intrudes
October 5: Hurricanes choose co-captains, which is the same as having no captain
October 13: After punting UNC case, NCAA exposed as powerless, obsolete
October 18: With deportation looming, a Raleigh boxer finds himself in the fight of his life
November 1: To read Caulton Tudor was a pleasure. To know him, a privilege.
November 4: Like Saturday’s full moon, N.C. State’s season a promise unfulfilled
