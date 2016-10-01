Will the real Carolina Panthers please stand up?

1:06 Durham triathlete in Kona Hawaii Ironman Pause

1:02 Lawrence leads Wake Forest's rushing attack

32:51 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio and Andrew Carter look at this weekend's college football games

1:19 NC State men's basketball opens practice

1:56 Wide Open Bluegrass 2016 kicks into high gear

2:32 Backstage jam with the Del McCoury and his band

0:35 Sierra Hull talks backstage about her IBMA Award

2:14 Meet the Wolfpack

4:23 Mother who went viral for taking her son to Justice speaks about gender creativity

1:32 Gender creative Charlie