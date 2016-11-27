Steph Curry plans to go to Oakland-Carolina game, says Panthers still have ‘life’

Stephen Curry, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the Carolina Panthers' most notable celebrity fan, plans to watch his favorite NFL team Sunday when they play the Oakland Raiders.
Curry told me Saturday night that he and Cam Newton likely would each see the other play in person the next few days as the Panthers stay in the San Francisco area for most of the coming week before flying to Seattle for their Dec. 4 game.
"I haven't talked to Cam personally, but I heard he was coming on Thursday," Curry said, referring to Golden State's Thursday night home game against Houston.
The Raiders and Warriors play next door to each other in Oakland, so Curry has had this Oakland-Carolina game circled on his calendar for a long time. Ever optimistic about the Panthers, he said he still believes the Panthers "have some life."
"They've had 3-4 close games that could have gone another way," said Curry, who also attended the Super Bowl in February and banged the "Keep Pounding" drum for Carolina before its loss to Denver. "They could be 6-4 right now. But they've stuck with it. I don't think it's going to a bleak season the rest of the way. They still have a shot at the playoffs if they get on a hot streak."
Curry has won NBA MVP honors each of the past two seasons. His Warriors team — which added another superstar in Kevin Durant in the offseason — is now on an 11-game win streak.
Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, returns to Charlotte Jan. 25 for the Warriors' first of two meetings against the Hornets. More from my exclusive interview with Curry will be published online and in The Charlotte Observer in the next few days.
