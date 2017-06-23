Exclusive interview with newest Hornet Malik Monk, and every answer oozes confidence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 ETC of Henderson destroyed in fire Pause 2:42 Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing 1:21 Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:49 Home milk delivery? It's on the way 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:11 Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:23 This gorilla pool dancing will make your day 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 2:38 Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets 2:18 Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hornets GM Rich Cho has a slip of the tongue at start of first press conference for Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Hornets GM Rich Cho has a slip of the tongue at start of first press conference for Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer