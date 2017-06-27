Swim coach David Marsh leaving Charlotte for West Coast, college job

After parting ways with SwimMAC Carolina in May, well-known swim coach David Marsh has accepted a new job as head swim coach at the University of California at San Diego.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Marsh said Tuesday. “Our family will continue to keep a home in Charlotte -- we still have two children going to college in North Carolina -- but I’m excited about all that the UCSD program has to offer.”
Marsh, 59, was the highest-profile coach SwimMAC Carolina ever employed. He worked at the Charlotte club for a decade while achieving unprecedented success for our area in terms of sheer numbers of Olympic swimmers produced. In 2016, SwimMAC’s Team Elite placed a record six American swimmers into the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and Marsh himself was named head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic swim team.
However, the relationship between Marsh and SwimMAC soured over the years. The two agreed to separate mutually -- and immediately -- in May and issued a vague joint statement.
Marsh said Team Elite -- a squad of post-graduate swimmers with Olympic aspirations -- won’t completely leave Charlotte but instead will now have two bases. One will continue to be in Charlotte at Queens University and will likely get a new head coach. That program will be linked with “Team Elite West,” in San Diego, which Marsh will supervise.
A number of the current Team Elite members in Charlotte will likely follow Marsh to San Diego, the coach said, and will do their training not only at 50-meter pools there but also occasionally in the Pacific Ocean.
UC-San Diego is a Division II swimming program and is mostly filled with non-scholarship swimmers. While it generally competes well at the Division II level, it will not be nearly as high-profile of a collegiate coaching experience than Marsh had in a previous stint at Auburn, where he won 12 NCAA Division I national titles. Marsh said his recruiting will mostly be limited to the state of California.
But Marsh said the success that he has seen at Queens -- the best Division II swimming program in the nation -- made him realize that coaching at the Division II level could work for him as well. Marsh, who is currently in Indianapolis coaching at the 2017 U.S. Nationals, has an official start date of July 15 for his new job in San Diego.
