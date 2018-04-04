Will Tiger Woods play tournament golf in Charlotte for the first time since 2012?

I really thought it was over for Charlotte and Tiger Woods.
Not that missing the Wells Fargo Championship is a huge deal for Woods compared to everything else that has happened in his life, but having Woods play in the Queen City certainly is a huge deal for Charlotte. And after Woods’ career-threatening series of injuries, I believed it was unlikely that Woods would ever play tournament golf at the Wells Fargo again.
But now the narrative has changed for Woods. Some people close to the situation believe Woods will actually play in the 2018 tournament at Quail Hollow Club in early May – making his first competitive appearance at the golf course since 2012.
He has to get through the Masters first, of course. Woods tees off Thursday in Augusta, Ga., at 10:42 a.m. and will inevitably draw the largest gallery. It would be the same way in Charlotte. Even at age 42 and after his fourth back surgery, Woods makes more people care about what happens on a golf course than anyone.
Never miss a local story.
In February, Justin Thomas had just won the Honda Classic when he was asked about the fact that the gallery that followed Woods that day had been far larger than the gallery that followed him.
“He fully deserves that,” Thomas said. “…. He moves the needle. He's the reason probably why the attendance this week was as high as it was. And you know they weren't coming out here to watch Luke List and Justin Thomas. They were coming out here to watch Tiger. So I don't blame them. I'd go watch him, too, instead of me.”
Exactly. Woods has always been compelling to watch through every phase of his life, from utter dominance to embarrassing personal scandal. But in recent years, he has rarely been playing. Those four back surgeries made Woods himself think that his golf career was probably over.
It was less than a year ago when he was being arrested on a DUI charge in Florida after being found asleep at the wheel of his running car. When awakened, he didn’t know where he was. He had five different drugs in his system, according to the toxicology report, and would soon check himself into a clinic to get help in managing his prescription drugs. We shook our heads and thought how sad it was to witness the public and final fall of another great athlete.
But now, somehow, he’s back.
“Crazy,” Woods called it Tuesday at his pre-Masters press conference. And as long as he gets through the Masters pain-free, Charlotte used to be a semi-regular stop on Tiger's schedule -- his first tournament following the Masters -- and it could be once again.
The Wells Fargo always has a good field – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Thomas, Rickie Fowler and many others have committed for the 2018 tournament (Phil Mickelson has not yet, but organizers hope he will also play the tournament as usual). Tiger has until April 27 at 5 p.m. to decide, and traditionally his decision doesn’t come any earlier than it has to.
And what a ticket-selling, TV-ratings boost to the tournament a “yes” from Tiger would be. Woods is a former Wells Fargo champion, although that was way back in 2007. In 2009, he returned to Charlotte to finish fourth.
But that was his last good tournament in the Queen City. Woods hasn’t made it to the weekend in Charlotte in nine years. In his last two appearances, in 2010 and 2012, he missed the cut both times and once shot a horrid 79.
For what it’s worth, after that final missed cut in 2012, Woods still called Charlotte one of “my favorite stops on tour.” He didn’t play in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, either, due to recovery from that fourth back surgery.
Will Woods actually show up in Charlotte? He’s the only one who knows for sure – and what happens at the Masters will certainly impact the decision. But for the first time in several years, a Tiger sighting in Charlotte seems like a very distinct possibility.
Tiger Woods in Charlotte
Tiger Woods has played in the Wells Fargo Championship six times in Charlotte, finishing in the top dozen on four of those occasions. Here are his results:
Year Result
2004 3 (tie)
2005 11 (tie)
2007 Won
2009 4
2010 Cut
2012 Cut
Comments