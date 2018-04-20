Carolina Panthers 2018 schedule: Bests and worsts for a team poised to make playoffs

My take on some of the best and worst things about the Carolina Panthers and their 2018 schedule, which the NFL released in full Thursday night:

Best news for ticket scalpers: Season openers are always attractive games, and then the NFL saw fit to put Carolina’s most well-known home opponent in 2018 in that slot.

The Sept. 9 game in Bank of America Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys will make a lot of people a lot of money – including Panthers fans who decide to sell their tickets to the legions of Cowboys fans. As of Friday, most of the nosebleed-section tickets for that game in Charlotte were being marketed for about $300 apiece.

And if you wanted to sit in decent seats in the lower bowl, sellers were often asking $1,000 apiece. Or more.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It is the first time the Panthers have opened at home since 2013, and it’s also a game Carolina better win against a Dallas team that went 9-7 last season but missed the playoffs. In other words, Cam Newton better get the hang of Norv Turner’s new offensive scheme very quickly. If not, an away game at Atlanta looms the next week and the Panthers will be in real danger of starting 0-2.

Worst scheduling break: I think the schedule is favorable overall and sets up well for Carolina to make the playoffs for what would be the fifth time in the past six seasons. With that said, that Week 4 bye comes way too early.

Most NFL teams would prefer a bye in the middle of the season, because by then you have more players injured who can benefit from the extra week of rest. Instead, the Panthers will be off on Sept. 30 and then must play 12 straight weeks of football – and even more if they advance directly into the playoff wild-card round, as they did last year. That is far from ideal.

Best dose of normalcy: I don’t know about you, but I was simply glad to see the NFL schedule come out at all. It injected some normalcy in an odd offseason for the Panthers, who are on the market and could be sold at any minute. There’s still no telling who’s going to be in the owner’s box next season for Carolina, but it won't be embattled team founder Jerry Richardson. And this is also the last season the Panthers are absolutely guaranteed to play in Bank of America Stadium – although I now believe they will be there for many more, since most of the potential buyers have indicated through back channels this would be their preference.

Former Philadelphia wide receiver Torrey Smith (left), was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run last season but will play for Carolina in October when the Panthers visit Philadelphia for one of their toughest games of the 2018 season. Matt Rourke AP

Worst odds of a Panthers victory: I don’t like Carolina’s chances to win two games in particular: at Philadelphia Oct. 21 and at New Orleans Dec. 30th. The schedule-makers did Carolina no favors in ending the Panthers’ season in the Superdome, a place that is so hard to win and against a team that handed Carolina three of its six losses in 2017. If the Panthers plan on winning the NFC South, they better go into that game with some sort of cushion over the Saints.

Best nostalgic memories: Let’s go back to that Cowboys season opener one more time. Every original PSL holder – and I know there are a lot of you out there – fondly remembers the Panthers' home playoff wins over Dallas following the 1996 and 2003 seasons. Sam Mills, Lamar Lathon and Kevin Greene manhandled Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders in the first one. Jake Delhomme, Steve Smith and Julius Peppers began an unlikely Super Bowl run in the second. For my money, those games represent two of the best five ever played in Carolina in terms of sheer fan enthusiasm.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson (right), pictured in 2012, have been two of the NFL’s more prominent owners for years. Jones should be in the visiting owner's box in Charlotte when Carolina hosts Dallas Sept. 9 in both teams' 2018 season opener. But Richardson is expected to have sold the Panthers several months before then. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Worst sign for Panthers: Carolina plays three of its first four games at home and has a bye in there, too. All that means the Panthers really could -- and should -- get off to a relatively fast start. A 4-0 start is not out of the realm of possibility. A 3-1 start seems logical. A 2-2 start wouldn't be the end of the world. But a 1-3 or 0-4 start would be a terrible sign, and a marker that the new owner's first team isn't going anywhere.