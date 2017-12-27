More Videos

  What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Tom Sorensen

Week 17 NFL picks: Can Panthers close out season with a win at Falcons?

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

December 27, 2017 07:26 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Editor’s note: Tom Sorensen is taking a week off from column writing. Here are his NFL picks for Week 17, a week that will settle the league’s final playoff spots.

Last Week: 13-3

Season: 163-93

Lock: Philadelphia (-9) 9 over Oakland. Wash.

Season: 7-8

This week's picks, with the home team in CAPS:

Minnesota 12 over Chicago

PITTSBURGH 13 over Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA 2 over Dallas

DETROIT 8 over Green Bay

INDIANAPOLIS 7 over Houston

WASHINGTON 3 over New York Giants

SEATTLE 4 over Arizona

Kansas City 4 over DENVER

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 3 over Oakland

LOS ANGELES RAMS 3 over San Francisco

Buffalo 2 over MIAMI

Carolina 2 over ATLANTA

BALTIMORE 8 over Cincinnati

Jacksonville 2 over TENNESSEE

New Orleans 5 over TAMPA BAY

Lock of the Week: NEW ENGLAND (-15 1/2) 22 over New York Jets

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from Tom Talks:

