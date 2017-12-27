Week 17 NFL picks: Can Panthers close out season with a win at Falcons?

Editor’s note: Tom Sorensen is taking a week off from column writing. Here are his NFL picks for Week 17, a week that will settle the league’s final playoff spots.
Last Week: 13-3
Season: 163-93
Lock: Philadelphia (-9) 9 over Oakland. Wash.
Never miss a local story.
Season: 7-8
This week's picks, with the home team in CAPS:
Minnesota 12 over Chicago
PITTSBURGH 13 over Cleveland
PHILADELPHIA 2 over Dallas
DETROIT 8 over Green Bay
INDIANAPOLIS 7 over Houston
WASHINGTON 3 over New York Giants
SEATTLE 4 over Arizona
Kansas City 4 over DENVER
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 3 over Oakland
LOS ANGELES RAMS 3 over San Francisco
Buffalo 2 over MIAMI
Carolina 2 over ATLANTA
BALTIMORE 8 over Cincinnati
Jacksonville 2 over TENNESSEE
New Orleans 5 over TAMPA BAY
Lock of the Week: NEW ENGLAND (-15 1/2) 22 over New York Jets
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments