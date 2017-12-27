Week 17 NFL picks: Can Panthers close out season with a win at Falcons?

More Videos 5:11 Peters: 'There's a lot of things to like,' in win over Montreal Pause 2:15 'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death 0:29 Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 4:15 "I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort 4:16 This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 1:01 Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program 2:57 Family looks for answers in Carteret County jail death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

