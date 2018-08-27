Burwell-Miller

Mr. Walter Brodie Burwell, III and Mrs. Lauren Alexandra Faircloth Miller were married at 4:00 PM on August 25, 2018 in Black Mountain, NC. Rev. O. Larry Yarbough officiated in the Episcopalian ceremony, with Rev. William H. Gattis and Rev. C. Thomas Latimer, III assisting.
A reception followed at Assembly Inn in Montreat, NC. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Glenn Miller of Sarasota, FL, and granddaughter of Mrs. James B. Faircloth and the late Mr. James B. Faircloth of Chapel Hill, NC.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brodie Burwell, Jr. of Raleigh, NC and grandson of Mrs. James M. Hayworth and the late Mr. James M. Hayworth of High Point, NC and of Mrs. Walter B. Burwell and the late Walter B. Burwell, M.D. of Henderson, NC.
The bride graduated from The Madeira School and Middlebury College. She received a master’s in international studies at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins and an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of the Pennsylvania. She is employed as a Director of Strategy and Transformation at American Tire Distributors.
The groom attended Ravenscroft School and graduated from Groton School and Middlebury College. He received a master’s in environmental management at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University and and MBA at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is employed as a Proposals and Contracts Manager at Proterra, a heavyduty electric vehicle start-up. After a honeymoon to Namibia, the couple will reside in Charlotte, NC.
