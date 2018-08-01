What to Watch on Wednesday: Bill Pullman returns for second season of ‘The Sinner’

The Sinner (10 p.m., USA) — The second season focuses on a different case. For Season 2, Bill Pullman returns as troubled detective Harry Ambrose, this time investigating why an 11-year-old boy would kill both of his parents in a hotel room. Jessica Biel, who starred in Season 1, is back with the show as an executive producer, but it’s unclear if she’ll be part of the cast at some point. Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo”), Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross will star.
Also on . . .
The Originals (9 p.m., The CW) — Klaus’ plan for saving Hope will change the lives of the Mikaelson family forever in the series finale (yep, it’s canceled).
Wonders of Mexico (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, home to the Maya, is also home to thriving wildlife including monkeys, jaguars and tropical birds.
