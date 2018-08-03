Kelsey Grammer, left, and Kristin Bell star as father and daughter in the Netflix original movie “Like Father.”
Entertainment

What to Watch on Friday: Kelsey Grammer in new Netflix movie and ‘Quantico’ series ends

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 03, 2018 07:30 AM

Like Father (Netflix) — In this Netflix original movie, Kristen Bell is a young workaholic executive who is left at the altar and ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her workaholic father, played by Kelsey Grammer.

Quantico (8 p.m., ABC) — In the series finale, not everyone comes out alive when the team finally comes face to face with Conor Devlin.

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In the biscuit-based quarterfinal, bakers attempt to deliver a big batch of perfectly baked crispbreads. For the technical challenge, they must produce six perfectly tempered chocolate tea cakes.

Caught: The Golden State Killer (9 p.m., ID) — 48 Hours on ID looks at the capture of the Golden State Killer, who terrorized Californians by committing at least 50 rapes and a dozen murders between 1976 and 1986.

Brandi Carlile in Concert (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In this Bluegrass Underground special, Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs “The Joke” and other songs from “By the Way, I Forgive You,” as well as her breakthrough hit “The Story.”

