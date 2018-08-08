What to Watch on Wednesday: Country stars on CMA Fest plus two show finales

CMA Fest (8 p.m., ABC) — Performances by country music stars from the four-day music festival in Nashville. Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini host and the lineup of performers includes Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Charley Pride and many more.
Reverie (10 p.m., NBC) — The team race against the clock when one of them is kidnapped in the Season 1 finale. So far, no word on whether “Reverie” will be renewed or canceled.
Wahlburgers (10 p.m., A&E) — In a two-hour season finale, Mark, Donnie and Paul greet over 15,000 fans at the grand opening of a restaurant in the Mall of America. In an 11 p.m. episode, Mark strikes a deal that will put Wahlburgers on military base both home and abroad.
