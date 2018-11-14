Steve-O is fearless, but don’t try these stunts at home

Steve-O describes himself as a professional idiot. That’s even what he called his 2011 memoir.

The veteran comic/actor/stuntman has made a living out of being out of control through MTV’s “Jacka--” and assorted spinoff TV and film projects, most featuring him doing outrageous and painful stunts.

Steve-O, whose real name is Steve Glover, is taking his standup gig around the country on what he’s calling his Bucket List Tour. He’ll perform four shows at Raleigh’s Goodnights Comedy Club Nov. 16 and 17.

Glover called from Boynton Beach, Fla., to talk about his career.

1. He made his own success.

After flunking out of the University of Miami, Glover wasn’t sure if he would ever find a job.





“I had no idea what I would do,” Glover said. “All I wanted to do was videotape myself doing crazy stuff. There was no precedent for that. But that was my career plan. I wanted to be the Van Gogh captured by the video camera.”

He went on to star in the MTV reality show “Jacka--” with Johnny Knoxville for several years.

The show may be over, but he continues to perform stunts like skydiving au naturel.

“I took my chances jumping out of the plane because this is my bucket list tour, and that was on my bucket list,” he said.

2. You might say he’s fearless, but he’s not for the squeamish.

One time, he asked boxer Mike Tyson to break his already-broken nose. On the 2011 “Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen,” video shows Steve-O making a flying leap into Tyson’s fist.

“I asked Mike to do it and it hurt,” Glover said . “Mike is the baddest dude on the planet. My nose was already broken. It was already crooked. He did me a favor. My nose was straightened out after his fist hit my nose.”

The bucket list tour will show footage of him receiving general anesthesia and then riding a bike as well as stunts with plenty of cringe-worthy names not appropriate for print.

“That concept is super sketchy, illegal and crazy,” Glover says.





And then there’s the bucket list item of injuring his ear — on purpose.

“I get creative. I use my ear as a golf tee. I have a football kicked off of my ear. A baseball and a hockey puck is hit into my ear. I can’t tell you about the rest. I want there to be some surprises at the show.”

3. He loves his fans.

He tells the story about how he tracked down rockers Motley Crue at the age of 13, a moment that continues to resonate with him.

“The guys in Motley Crue aren’t the greatest musicians in the world,” Glover says. “I called all of these hotels in Toronto when I was a kid hoping to meet them. I met them and I realized that if they could be a huge success, I could make it as well.”





And fans won’t need to go to such lengths to meet him.

“You don’t have to do what I did to meet Motley Crue,” Glover says. “Fans don’t have to call hotels to figure out where I’m staying. I will meet everyone after every show. I love meeting the fans.”

4. Turns out he’s got a soft side.

Glover and his fiance have plans to open a ranch to care for farm animals and kids.

“That’s our next project,” Glover says. “We want to help animals, set up a bed and breakfast and eventually turn the bed and breakfast into a home for autistic children. My nephew is autistic and has Down syndrome. He has no verbal (capacity). I’m his legal guardian and I would love to help him and other autistic children, who will eventually become adults.”

5. He wants to leave a legacy.

He recently saw the film “Bohemian Rhapsody” about rock band Queen, an experience that left him thinking about the human experience.

“I was very emotional after I saw the Queen movie,” Glover says. “’Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so good.”

He said people face their mortality in different ways. Some turn to faith. Some have children as their legacy.

“And there are people like (Queen vocalist) Freddie Mercury,” Glover said. “When he found out he was dying, he said it was time to go to work. Projects were his legacy. I’m going to be like that. I want to leave something behind for people, which is either my videos or the ranch that will help animals and people.”

Details

Who: Steve-O

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17

Where: Goodnights, 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh

Tickets: $25

Info: 919-828-5233 or goodnightscomedy.com