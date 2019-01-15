‘Live From Here With Chris Thile’ will be broadcast live from Durham

When it comes to hosting the NPR program “Live From Here,” musician says there’s no safety net, and that’s what separates it from other radio programs.

“It amps up the danger since it’s live, just like the name of the show indicates,” Thile said in a phone interview. “There’s nothing like live performance. We don’t just just get in front of 2,000 people. We’re performing in front of another 2 million on the radio and those streaming on the computer. It’s a thrill.”

“Live From Here,” which will be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 19, from the stage of the Durham Performing Arts Center, was briefly known as “A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.” The radio variety show, which features musical guests and is infused with drama and humor, succeeds the iconic “A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor.” After allegations of misconduct by Keillor in November 2017, American Public Media decided to change the show’s name.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“The show rolls on, no matter what the name of it is,” Thile says while calling from Brooklyn.

“Live From Here” is normally broadcast from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minn. “But it’s fun to take this on the road,” Thile says. “We’re really looking forward to going down to Durham since it’s a such a great music town.”

Thile, 37, will be performing with Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas and Nore Davis at DPAC.

“I’m looking forward to going out there with Death Cab for Cutie, who are one of the greatest indie rock bands of all time,” Thile says. “I have so much respect for Death Cab. Their songs are so well written, and Death Cab is great live. It’ll be interesting what we do, since the norm is that we’ll be tweaking things right up until the red light hits and we start the show.”

The musical history of the Triangle always has appealed to the longtime member of Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers.

“I’m sincere when I say how much I look forward to playing in the Raleigh-Durham area,” Thile says. “First and foremost, I think of the fiddle tune catalog, which is so rich. I speak that language and I’ve been so influenced by the music, which comes from North Carolina. I learned about it while growing up in Southern California. I would hear fiddle music on public radio, thanks to my parents. They enjoyed it, and I guess it’s in my blood. It just makes me feel good.”

Thile, who won a 2012 MacArthur “Genius Grant,” is perpetually busy. He somehow balances his show with his bands.

“I’m always asked what’s up with Nickel Creek and the band actually has a show with the Punch Brothers,” Thile says. “It’ll be the first time that’s happened. I love having a lot of irons in the fire. The busier I am the more I get done. I have a lot on my plate this year, which is just the way I like it. ‘Live From Here’ keeps me busy.”

Thile has put his stamp on “Prairie Home Companion,” focusing on music and less on storytelling. Thile is charming while delivering solid Americana tunes.

“The show is a little different, but I’m a little different,” he said. “But there are a number of common denominators. I’m passionate about it, but I have to be. I particularly love going on the road with the show. It’s fun (in St. Paul) but it’s just such a great time, particularly when we go to a great music city like Durham.”

Details

What: “Live From Here with Chris Thile” with Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas and Nore Davis

When: 5:45 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham

Tickets: $38.50 and $58.50

Info: 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com