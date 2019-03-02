What to Watch on Saturday: New movies from Hallmark and Lifetime, John Mulaney hosts SNL

Just Add Romance (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, two talented chefs who are opposite in every way, compete on a television cooking show years after first meeting in culinary school. Spoiler: they fall in love. It stars Hallmark favorites Meghann Fahy and Luke Macfarlane.
Also on tonight . . .
Cold Justice (6 p.m.., Oxygen) - Kelly and Steve with with a sheriff’s office in Louisiana to investigate the 2016 homicide of a 26-year-old whose body was found on the banks of the bayou.
The Killer Downstairs (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie, a woman must fight for her life when the man renting her basement apartment becomes obsessed with her and threatens those around her.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Actor and comedian John Mulaney hosts, and Thomas Rhett performs.
