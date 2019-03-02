Entertainment

What to Watch on Saturday: New movies from Hallmark and Lifetime, John Mulaney hosts SNL

By Brooke Cain

March 02, 2019 07:00 AM

Luke MacFarlane, left, and Meghann Fahy in the Hallmark movie “Just Add Romance.”
Just Add Romance (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, two talented chefs who are opposite in every way, compete on a television cooking show years after first meeting in culinary school. Spoiler: they fall in love. It stars Hallmark favorites Meghann Fahy and Luke Macfarlane.

Also on tonight . . .

Cold Justice (6 p.m.., Oxygen) - Kelly and Steve with with a sheriff’s office in Louisiana to investigate the 2016 homicide of a 26-year-old whose body was found on the banks of the bayou.

The Killer Downstairs (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie, a woman must fight for her life when the man renting her basement apartment becomes obsessed with her and threatens those around her.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Actor and comedian John Mulaney hosts, and Thomas Rhett performs.

