What to Watch on Saturday: ACC Championship game, Hallmark’s ‘Romance’ for house-flippers

By Brooke Cain

March 16, 2019 01:52 PM

Jules and Lance once flipped a property but broke up in the process. Now each owns half a duplex and they start a flipping contest. Word of the dueling duplexes reaches the editor of Innovative Designs, who offers the winner a magazine spread. But when a storm kills the power, and Lance and Jules work by candlelight, their romance rekindles, only to get snuffed out when Lance hires a painting crew without consulting Jules. Confused, Lance gets fatherly advice, while Jules consults her mom about releasing resentments. Hopefully while renovating their duplex, these two can flip their romance as well. Photo: Tyler Hynes, Julie Gonzalo Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer
Flip That Romance (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this Hallmark Spring Fever movie, Jules wants to start a business flipping fixer-uppers and goes to an auction to bid on half of a duplex, only to find she’s bidding against her ex, Lance. After she wins at auction, Jules finds out Lance already owns the other half of the duplex. It stars Julie Gonzalo and Tyler Hynes.

The ACC Tournament Championship Game (8 p.m., WRAL & ESPN) - The last game of the regular season determines the tournament champion.

Mommy Group Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a woman’s husband turns up dead and she is convinced that someone in the mommy group she recently joined is responsible.

