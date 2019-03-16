What to Watch on Saturday: ACC Championship game, Hallmark’s ‘Romance’ for house-flippers

Jules and Lance once flipped a property but broke up in the process. Now each owns half a duplex and they start a flipping contest. Word of the dueling duplexes reaches the editor of Innovative Designs, who offers the winner a magazine spread. But when a storm kills the power, and Lance and Jules work by candlelight, their romance rekindles, only to get snuffed out when Lance hires a painting crew without consulting Jules. Confused, Lance gets fatherly advice, while Jules consults her mom about releasing resentments. Hopefully while renovating their duplex, these two can flip their romance as well. Photo: Tyler Hynes, Julie Gonzalo Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer Ryan Plummer Crown Media