What to Watch on Wednesday: Hulu’s new true crime-inspired drama stars Patricia Arquette

The Act (Hulu) - This new true crime-inspired anthology series premieres with its first season dedicated to the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who for most of her life was the victim to her mother Dee Dee’s Munchausen by Proxy manipulations — that is, until Gypsy was old enough to take matters into her own hands. Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette plays Dee Dee, and Joey King is Gypsy. Chloe Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb and Calum Worthy also star. The first two episodes land today and the other six episodes will premiere weekly.
bublé (10 p.m., NBC) - Grammy winner Michael Bublé performs songs from his album “love,” as well as select hits, at times backed by a 36-piece orchestra. Bublé also shares stories of his rise to fame and the artists who inspired him along the way.
