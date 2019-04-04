Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: New History Channel series examines ‘American Farm’ families

History / The American Farm

The American Farm (10 p.m., History) - This new 8-part documentary series takes a look at the dedication, hardships and personal triumphs of America’s farmers. The series is focused on five family farms spread across America: the Boyd (Virginia), Griggs (Tennessee), Meyers (Alaska), Robertson (New Hampshire) and Sunderland (Utah) farms. “American Farmer” comes from the creators of “Deadliest Catch” and “Ice Road Truckers,” so expect drama. Tonight’s first episode is called “Betting the Farm.”

In the Dark (9 p.m., The CW) - In this new drama, a blind 20-something woman stumbles upon a dead body that she is sure is her friend Tyson, but when police arrive, there is no body and no one believes her. Murphy makes it her mission to find out what happened to her friend. This show has a very cute guide dog named Pretzel.

Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) - Jack and Estefan’s wedding doesn’t happen quite the way they planned it in the Season 2 finale.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

