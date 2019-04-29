What to Watch on Monday: ‘Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ gets its US premiere

‘Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ gets its US premiere Acorn has the US premiere of “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” a spinoff of the Australian hit “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Acorn has the US premiere of “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” a spinoff of the Australian hit “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn) - The streaming service Acorn has the North American premiere of the spinoff of the popular Australian series “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” The original series was set in the 1920s and the new version takes place in the 1960s. The series has four feature-length episodes and stars Geraldine Hakewill as Peregrine Fisher.





The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (8 p.m., ABC) - A documentary on the rock band Queen and how Adam Lambert became their new front man. It features rare concert footage and exclusive clips of band members offstage.





9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) - In a flashback episode, we see Bobby Nash moving to Los Angeles to start over after a devastating family tragedy in Minnesota. In LA, he becomes captain of the 118 and meets Athena Grant for the first time.





Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.