What to Watch on Sunday: Derek and Neyo perform in ‘World of Dance’ finale

World of Dance: Trailer Watch a trailer for the last season of World of Dance.

World of Dance (8 p.m., NBC) -In the season finale, the top act from each division and a wild card compete for the title of Best in the World, which comes with a $1 million grand prize. Derek and NE-YO perform with special guests.

Also on tonight . . .

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell (7 p.m., Oxygen) - Part 2 of a two-part documentary special recounting one of the most shocking and truly tragic true crime cases of our time. Susan Cox Powell, a young mother of two small boys, disappeared in Utah in 2009. Her husband Josh was suspected of committing foul play, but before police can move in, an even greater tragedy occurs. This four-hour special promises to unveil new developments and scandalous never-before-seen videos, plus rare interviews with family members. If you missed Part 1, it will air again today at 4 p.m. After you watch this, I highly recommend the podcast “Cold,” which tackles this same story (and it’s amazingly well done).

Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC) - The MI6 team make a pact with the devil in order to get information from The Ghost.

The Redline (8 p.m., CBS) - In episodes 3 and 4 of this excellent drama, Daniel hears Paul’s testimony about Harrison’s shooting and has an angry outburst that threatens his lawsuit against Paul, and Tia makes enemies after giving a powerful speech.

