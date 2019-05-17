There’s only one way to see ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ and that’s on the big screen

Harrison Ford stars in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” PARAMOUNT PICTURES

May 20, the Rialto Theatre is screening Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark” as part of the Monday at the Movies series. Harrison Ford makes his first appearance as Indiana Jones, the iconic whip-cracking, globetrotting, snake-hating, thrill-seeking archeologist who battles Nazis over the possession of the Ark of the Covenant. Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, John Rhys Davis, and Denholm Elliot also star in the huge box office hit that took home four Academy Awards for Art Direction, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.

Other Highlights

▪ May 17, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of two popular comedy adventures that mix live action with animation: Robert Zemeckis’ “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (1988), followed by Joe Pytka’s “Space Jam” (1996). The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9.

May 22, the Moviediva Film Series is featuring Michael Curtiz’s classic 1933 rom com “Female” at 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ May 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Jayne Loader and Kevin Rafferty’s 1982 documentary “The Atomic Café” as part of the Film Club series. May 19, the Afternoon Tea series is presenting Jerusha Hess’s 2013 rom com “Austenland.” May 20, the A/V Geeks presents “Those Mischievous Lads,” a program of 16mm school films. May 21, it’s Tim Burton’s “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) presented in partnership with Oaks & Spokes as part of their Spring Bike Festival, and Amy Holden Jones’ “The Slumber Party Massacre” as part of the Terror Tuesday series. May 22, the Weird Wednesday showcase is featuring Stephen King’s “Maximum Overdrive.” Check the Alamo’s website for showtimes and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ May 19, The Cary theater is hosting the fourth annual Film-Art-Dance Festival, a showcase of the best of local, national and international dance and movement-based short films. 2 p.m. May 23, it’s Werner Herzog and Andre Singer’s 2018 documentary “Meeting Gorbachev” at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., followed by Trevor Nunn’s 2018 drama “Red Joan” at 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 except for the FAD event, which is $3-$7. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ May 19, the Summer Movie Series continues at Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham with a showing of Sean Anders’ 2018 comedy drama “Instant Family” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.