What to Watch on Friday: Raleigh author’s iconic series returns with Laura Linney on Netflix

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (Netflix) - Not sure if this should be considered a reboot, a revival or a revisiting, but Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City” is back on TV. This Netflix series is a continuation of the 1993 PBS miniseries “Tales of the City” (another version was produced later for Showtime), which was based on the books by the Raleigh native, Armistead Maupin. Reprising their roles from the original series are Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Barbara Garrick and Paul Gross. Ellen Page joins in a new role. In this series, Linney’s Mary Ann Singleton seeks a cure for her midlife crisis by returning home to San Francisco to forge a relationship with her daughter and ex-husband, 20 years after leaving them to pursue a career on the East Coast. Maupin, who grew up gay in a prominent and very conservative Raleigh family, gained fame with his “Tales of the City” novels set in San Francisco. A 2017 PBS Independent Lens documentary, “The Untold Tales of Amristead Maupin,” detailed Maupin’s life and career. Another local connection: NC native and Peace College graduate Fortune Feimster isn’t listed on the IMDB page, but we spied her in the trailer.

XY Chelsea (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new documentary, directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, tells the story of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year prison sentence was commuted by President Obama. It features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of Manning, while Hawkins followed Manning and her legal team as they fought to get her out of prison and to get her treatment for her gender dysphoria, following two suicide attempts in 2016.





The Big Stage (9 p.m., The CW) - This new talent show is a little different in that it’s non-competitive — just a stage for performers from around the world to show off their talents. Acts range from singing and dancing to stand-up comedy and acrobatics. It’s hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow and there are two new episodes airing tonight.





Into the Dark: They Come Knocking (Hulu) - In honor of Father’s Day, June’s episode involves a dad who, after losing his wife to cancer, takes his two daughters camping, where they are hunted by supernatural entities.





