Dennis Hopper’s ‘Easy Rider’ is turning 50. Here’s where to see it on the big screen.

Dennis Hopper, left, Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda in the 1969 film “Easy Rider.” Columbia Pictures

On Aug. 19, the Rialto Theatre’s Monday at the Movies is celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic counterculture epics of the late ‘60s: “Easy Rider.”

The road film stars Dennis Hopper, who also co-wrote and directed the film, and Peter Fonda as bikers who make a cross-country trip from California to New Orleans after scoring a drug deal with a connection portrayed by Phil Spector (yes, that Phil Spector). The huge hippie-hit marked the breakthrough part for Jack Nicholson, who earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance as an alcoholic ACLU lawyer. Karen Black, Toni Basil and Antonio Mendoza also star alongside a game-changing soundtrack featuring tracks by The Band, Steppenwolf, the Byrds, Jimi Hendrix and the Electric Prunes. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.

Other Highlights

▪ Aug. 16, Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” in Cary features the 2018 Marvel adventure “Black Panther.” The film begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ Aug. 18, The Cary theater is showing the 2015 historical drama “Suffragette” at 2 p.m. Aug. 22, Benedikt Erlingsson’s 2018 comedy drama “Woman at War” screens at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, followed by the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a 96-minute theatrical program of seven short films at 9:30 p.m. Check website for times and ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ Aug. 11, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi classic “The Terminator” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.