‘Aladdin,’ Sara Bareilles and 9 more Best Bets this weekend

James Monroe Iglehart, center, as the genie, and the cast of “Aladdin” perform at the Tony Awards in New York in 2014. The touring company is coming to Durham. Invision/AP

What’s going on this week? Here’s your list of must-do events.

‘Aladdin’

It’s a whole new world as the Durham Performing Arts Center takes on a run of Disney’s Broadway musical rendition of “Aladdin”—hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us.” DPAC, Durham. Oct. 2-26, times vary. From $30. dpacnc.com

N.C. Symphony: Video Games Live

Game on. Let the sounds of your teen years wow you as the legends of Zelda, Mario, Halo, Warcraft, Final Fantasy and other fave video games dazzle via game music performed by the North Carolina Symphony alongside synchronized cutting-edge video screen visuals, state-of-the-art lighting, stage-show production and special on-stage interactive segments. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. Oct. 5, 8 p.m. From $61. ncsymphony.org

Andy Grammer

The perpetual chart-topper brings Billboard hits like “Honey, I’m Good” and “Don’t Give Up on Me” to the Bull City as part of his Don’t Give Up On Me Tour for a night you’ll want to sing along to. Carolina Theatre, Durham. Oct. 4, 8 p.m. From $26. livenation.com

Tacos ‘n Taps Festival

Whether you’re into a balanced diet (a taco and marg in each hand, obv), romance (all I wanna do is eat tacos with you) or self-love (let’s taco-bout how awesome I am), this second annual all-you-can-taste taco, beer and tequila fest is a trip to south of the border in your own backyard. Think tacos, margs, 80-plus beers, mariachi bands and other live music, pinata punching, contests and more. Sombreros optional. Relaxed waistbands strongly encouraged. Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Oct. 5, 1-5 p.m.; VIP, noon-5 p.m. General admission: $30; VIP: $50. tacosntaps.com/cary/show-info

Sara Bareilles, photographed in March in West Hollywood, Calif., will bring her tour to Raleigh. Willy Sanjuan Invision/AP

Sara Bareilles

The Cali-cool singer, songwriter, actress and author — with over 1 million albums sold and Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominations to her credit — stops in Raleigh as part of her 30-city Amidst The Chaos Tour in support of her new album of the same name. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. From $35. livenation.com

Taste of China Food Fest

Scrap your Uber Eats chicken and broccoli. Instead, head downtown for a Chinese food cultural immersion as the Chinese-American Friendship Association of North Carolina presents its second annual Taste of China. Look for fare from myriad Chinese regions, traditional arts, entertainment (think dragon and lion dances), martial arts demos, live music, children’s pavilion activities and more. Bicentennial Plaza, 1 e. Edenton St., Downtown Raleigh. Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/tasteofchinafest

Dog Days of Cary

So, the dog days of summer have been slow to leave. Which means it’s still a great time for the Dog Days of Cary. Rove on over with Rover for a fun-for-the-whole-fam day filled with vendors and dog rescue groups, and opportunities to adopt or get your dog washed. Dog owners also can get their pet vaccinated, microchipped and more. Feed the fun with food trucks, and fuel Fido’s need for adventure with a boat ride for you and pup via pedal boat, canoe or kayak. Fred Bond Metro Park, Cary. Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dog wash fees (cash only): small dog (1-10 lbs) $5, medium dog (11-30 lbs) $7, large dog (31 & up) $10. Rabies and microchip 2019 Fees (cash only): Microchips $15 and Rabies Vaccine $5 each pet. townofcary.org

Korktoberfest

Uncork some fun at First Friday with a stop at the Raleigh Wine Shop for its ninth annual event, and meet the importer while enjoying free tastings with Small Vineyards. Grape gratitude continues with free weekend-long tastings and events. 126 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. (Continues through Oct. 6.) Free admission. theraleighwineshop.com

Festa Italiana

Ciao Bella! The epic second annual fest fetes all things Italian via food (think Holy Moly Cannoli, Brooklyn Boys Pizza, Barone Meatball Co., etc.), cultural immersion (music, drumming, dancing, opera-ing and more) and myriad vendors. Saluti! Tucker and North Boylan streets, Raleigh. Oct. 5, noon to 8 p.m. festaitalianaraleigh.com

Phoenix Fest Parade and Music Festival

Happy birthday, Durham! As a double bonus, the 18th annual funky street music fest, which serves as a cultural celebration of the business and cultural legacy of Durham’s historic Hayti community, also is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Durham’s founding, as part of yearlong festivities feting 150 years of innovation in the Bull City (#Durham150). Don’t miss the parade (starting at Elmira Avenue and ending at Piedmont Avenue), plus musical performances onstage, the vending bazaar (open immediately to follow the parade) and more. Fayetteville Street at Lakewood, Durham. Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. phoenixfestdurham.com

Raleigh Film & Art Fest

Movie and arts buffs are going to want to post up at Living Arts College for the weekend for a creative explosion of entertainment showcasing filmmakers, fashion designers, live music, painters, tattoo artists, and poets. VIPers can paint & sip Friday with Corkz & Canvaz (with DJ), and meet and greet with directors and industry insiders Saturday over lunch. 3000 Wakefield Crossing Drive, Raleigh. Oct. 4, 6-11 p.m.; Oct. 5, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday GA, $20, Saturday all-day GA $25, Saturday film blocks $15, two-day pass $35, VIP Fest pass $75. raleighfilmandartfestival.com