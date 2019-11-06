The Black Keys bring their tour to PNC Arena, plus 5 other can’t-miss concerts this week

The Black Keys will perform at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

A little bit of everything that’s cool is on the menu. The Black Keys and their garage rock are back. There’s also some power pop, folk and even some old timey fun on tap.

1. The Black Keys

The details: Nov. 8, 6 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Modest Mouse will open. Tickets start at $35. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

The Black Keys are touring behind “Let’s Rock,” their first album in half a decade. The album is comprised of visceral blues-rock, soul and garage rock.

“When we make a record, it’s just the two of us jamming,” drummer Patrick Carney explained while calling from his Nashville home. “It all depends on our headspace. With this last album, it has a very mid-’70s flavor, since that’s where we were. If we (Carney and vocalist-guitarist Dan Auerbach) would go into the studio now, the album would sound completely different.”

Expect a healthy dose of “Let’s Rock” and some favorites when the Black Keys return to Raleigh. “We’re playing our favorite songs from all of our albums,” Carney said. “We’ll play about six songs off of the new record. There are 25 songs we incorporate into the set. We mix things up.”

2. The New Pornographers

The details: Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. Lady Lamb will open. $32, 336-525-2314 or hawriverballroom.com

The quietly consistent indie power-pop band is touring behind its latest album, “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights.” The latest collection of songs by gifted tunesmith A.C. Newman are quirky but rich. Newman’s lyrics are often inscrutable, but his new songs embrace love, which is a life preserver during a turbulent time.

3. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin

The details: Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $55, 919-560-3030, or carolinatheatre.org

The venerable singer-songwriters have toured together often over the years. The current jaunt features Carpenter and Colvin performing acoustic, trading songs and delivering stories in a show that will be intimate and full of off-the-cuff moments as well as hits and fan favorites.

4. Third Eye Blind

The details: Nov. 12, 8 p.m. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $39.75. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

“I want to make songs that are inspiring a revolution,” Third Eye Blind singer-songwriter Stephan Jenkins recently said to California Rocker. “I want to cause trouble.”

It’s a punk rock statement from a veteran pop-rock band. The songs from TEB’s latest project “Screamer” are some of the most intense to come out of surfer dude Jenkins. “The Kids are Coming (to Take You Down)“ and “Take a Side” are some of the highlights from the act’s latest release.

5. Dom Flemons and Reverend Peyton’s Big Band

The details: Nov. 8, 9 p.m. The Pour House, 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $5, 919-821-1120 or thepourhousemusichall.com

Those who love old timey music shouldn’t miss a bill featuring Flemons and Reverend Peyton’s Big Band. The former is a skillful multi-instrumentalist. The latter is an old school country blues band led by the dynamic Josh “Reverend” Peyton.

6. Jack Klatt

The details: Nov. 8, 9 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. The Avengers will open. Tickets start at $17. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

Klatt’s latest album, “It Ain’t the Same,” is a bit of a contrast from prior releases. Klatt still sings about matters of the heart, but he has a lighter and more upbeat take this time out.

“I needed to move in another direction,” Klatt said while calling from his Minneapolis home. “I was thinking more about my audience than I ever have. I don’t mean that in terms of marketing. I was just thinking, ‘What would my audience like to hear?’

“I want to bring people together, and I think a great way to do that is writing up love songs. Everybody can relate to love. Everybody needs love.”