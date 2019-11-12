Lewis Black, ‘Frozen 2’ and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra are this week’s Best Bets

Lewis Black, a UNC graduate, performs at the Durham Performing Arts Center Nov. 15.

It’s not Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday spirit is upon us already. Even bigger? The long-anticipated “Frozen” sequel.

Lewis Black

Kvetch a little, you’ll feel better. Or take a seat as The King of Rant (aka “pissed-off optimist”) takes stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center for his The Joke’s on Us Tour to “provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment.” It’s a homecoming show of sorts for Black, who graduated from UNC, and according to his website, still lives part-time in Chapel Hill. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 15, 8 p.m. From $39.50. dpacnc.com

Franklin Street Comedy Festival

Laugh it up at this debut comedy festival in Chapel Hill. Look for local, regional and national acts across three sketch groups, 25 improv groups and 50+ comedians (including headliner Judah Friedlander of “30 Rock,” who will perform Nov. 24 and 25) performing stand-up, improv, sketch and storytelling performances. Plus, there is a week of parties, shows and workshops. Nov. 20-25. Venues, times and prices vary. thepit-chapelhill.com

Judah Friedlander, best known for “30 Rock,” will perform in Chapel Hill as part of the Franklin Street Comedy Festival. Marius Brugge

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

O Holy Night, indeed. TSO’s new “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” 2019 tour, named for the prog-rockers 1996 debut album (the first in their Christmas-themed trio), stages its rock holiday tradition at PNC Arena. They’ll play faves like “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” with the addition of tracks like “Old City” that haven’t been performed live in recent years, all with wildly enhanced special effects to boot. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. From $44. trans-siberian.com/tour

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” winter tour to PNC Arena. Jason Douglas McEachern

Bedlam & Bikes

Take a little trip, take a little trip to see lowrider culture celebrated on full display in CAM’s “¡Viva Viclas!” exhibit. As part of the exhibit run, this event showcases “¡Viva Viclas!” guest curator and auto historian Ken Gross and GM Mark Hendrix of Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson for incredible stories behind the art and motorcycles. Tickets include craft cocktails by Bedlam Vodka, as well as snacks. CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. Nov. 21, 7-9 p.m. Members + HOG members $50, public $65. camraleigh.org

“Frozen 2”

Frosted fun unfolds at Marbles Kids Museum and the Marbles IMAX theater as Anna and Elsa set to take over the big screen Nov. 21 in “Frozen 2” for a frosty action-packed adventure. Don’t miss “Frozen”-themed play in Arendelle Village (Nov. 29-Dec. 1) with building ice blocks and snowmen, painting with ice and more, or the refreshed Workout Zone, opening Nov. 21, with appearances from Stormy and a “Frozen” character. And, over in “S’Moore Square,” the “Frozen 2” party continues as Marbles partners with City of Raleigh Nov. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. to bring frozen fun to downtown Raleigh, where you can join friends post-flick for s’mores and other games in Moore Square across the street. Marbles IMAX. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Nov. 21-Dec. 12, times vary. Tickets on sale now, all shows before 5 p.m are $9. imaxraleigh.org

“Durham: A Self-Portrait 150”

Tobacco, textiles and Black Wall Street are some of the real — and reel — historic highlights of this documentary on Durham. The first screening also covers the civil rights struggle, “epitomized in the 1944 ‘secret game’ between basketball teams from Duke and NCCU.” Rising like a phoenix in a decade of growth from deserted downtown to dramatic development, Durham is a ripe 150 years old. The city is wrapping its 150th anniversary commemoration. Former Durham Mayor Bill Bell will be present at the premiere to help set the stage for this screening. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. Nov. 16, 6 p.m. GA tickets $10 at the Carolina Theatre box office, TicketMaster or at 919-560-3030. modh.org

Kansas

Carry on my wayward son, and don’t you cry no more! The third leg of the progressive rock band’s popular Point of Know Return Tour is set to bend the boards in the Bull City. Launched to fete the 40th anniversary of the album of the same name, the band will perform the album in its entirety alongside a slew of fan faves. And, surely, there’ll be peace when you are done. Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. From $35. dpacnc.com

Cranksgiving

’Tis the season of giving, and rolling smack-dab into the heart of the season is Cranksgiving 2019. Come crank out some pedal-powered holiday spirit at this sixth annual family friendly food-drive bike ride for all ages and abilities. There will be mapped mini-missions to help haul in food, toiletries and warm clothes to benefit members of the community in need. Crank Arm Brewing, 319 W. Davie St., Raleigh. Nov. 17, 12:30-5 p.m. facebook.com/CrankArmBrew

A Novel Night Gala

This year, wear cocktail wear with a whimsical flair and party for a purpose at A Novel Night. Read and Feed’s annual fall fundraiser, with the theme of “A Missing Piece,” helps underserved elementary school childre by providing not only literacy education, but nourishment and food. Enjoy fanciful cocktails and food, silent and live auctions, and a wine wall while supporting Read and Feed’s efforts. Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. (check-in starts at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets $125. readandfeed.org

PJ Masks Live

Treat your kid to the live experience of the show that no doubt plays on loop at home — as the superheroes return live with new songs in this new musical adventure, “PJ Masks Live: Save the Day.” The show at Durham Performing Arts Center features originals Catboy, Owlette and Gekko with new PJ Robot as they go into the night to save the day. #SquadGoals. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 19, 6 p.m. From $28.50. dpacnc.com

Santa Paws 5k & Fun Run

Santa Paws is coming to town, and it’s time to get festive with your four-legged bestie. The SPCA 5k, the largest certified, competitive, dog-friendly race in the area, promises a morning of feel-good fun as all proceeds go directly to benefit homeless pets. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. Nov. 17, 8-10 a.m. spcawake.org