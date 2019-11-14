Beyond the blockbuster: Here’s what’s on Triangle screens in November

“Judy” stars Renée Zellweger as the iconic actress/singer Judy Garland.

It’s the holiday season, where choices at movie theaters include potential awards winners, holiday-themed blockbusters, and “Frozen 2,” which deserves a category of its own.

Here’s a look at some of the other films and movie highlights in the Triangle at independent theaters.

The Cary

The Cary theater is screening “Judy” starring Renée Zellweger as the iconic actress/singer Judy Garland Nov. 21-24. The critically acclaimed biopic concerns the beloved entertainer during the last year of her life in 1968-1969.

Also at the Cary on Nov. 21, the Frame by Frame Series, hosted by The Modern School of Film’s Robert Milazzo, is dissecting “The Matrix” (1999). 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

Durham documentary

On Nov. 16, “Durham: A Self-Portrait 150,” a documentary about the history of the Southern city that has gone from decline to rebirth in recent years, will screen at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. The film is part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebration, and former Durham Mayor Bill Bell will be present for the event. The film screens at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Museum of Durham History. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

N.C. Museum of Art Fall Series

On Nov. 17, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Fall Series presents “Victimas del Pecado” (English title: “Victims of Sin”). The 1951 musical drama stars Ninón Sevilla, Rodolfo Acosta and Tito Junco. The film screens in connection with the museum’s exhibit, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.

The Rialto’s Monday at the Movies

On Nov. 18, Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” (1959) shows as part of the Monday at the Movies Series. Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason star. On Nov. 25, the Rialto is showing Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film “The Last Waltz” (1978), featuring the Band, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and many other rock legends. 919-834-2233 or ambassadorcinemas.com.