Tanya Tucker is back on the road, and The 1975 comes to PNC Arena, plus 4 more shows

The PNC Arena will be busy this week with two very different shows. Country, prog-rock and classic rock are also on tap.

1. Tanya Tucker

The details: Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $49.50, 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

It’s been 17 years since Tanya Tucker released an album. “While I’m Livin” finally dropped, and it was worth the wait. The fiery country artist has released one of her best albums, though it was tough to get made, she tells The New York Times.

“I couldn’t get nobody interested in it,” Tucker told the New York Times.

But then Americana’s critical darlings Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings stepped up to get Tucker a deal and produce “While I’m Livin.”

“Can we uphold this person’s art and legacy in the same way that we do to the men that we love so much?” Carlile asked the New York Times.

Carlile, who is on a hot streak of her own, knocked it out of the park again by enabling Tucker’s gem come to life.

2. The 1975

The details: Nov. 19, 7 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $25.50 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

The 1975’s long-awaited album “Notes on a Conditional Form” will finally be released early next year. Expect the British rockers to preview a few tracks in Raleigh. Vocalist-guitarist Matt Healy reveals why it has taken so long to release a follow up to 2016’s “I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are so Beautiful but Unaware of It.”

“I feel like I’ve been on the same tour since 2013,” Healy told Fader. “I stopped to make two records, but this band hasn’t left each others’ side for six years straight. You can’t help but become so immersed.”

The 1975 is performing at PNC Arena Nov. 19 in Raleigh in support of “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” and in anticipation of the album, “Notes On A Conditional Form.” Mara Palena

3. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The details: Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $45.50. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

If you miss hard rock, pyro, flames and lasers and are cool with some potent holiday tunes, don’t miss Trans-Siberian Orchestra. TSO has resurrected one of its former shows, dusting off “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” after a healthy hiatus.

“I can’t wait to do this show again,” keyboardist Mee Eun Kim said while calling from New York. “I’m excited about ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ since it’s been years since we’ve done this show. This was the first show I ever did with TSO when I joined in 2000. This show is like coming home.”

4. Kansas

The details: Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $35, 919-680-2787 or dpacnc

Prog-rockers Kansas will play their classic album “Point of Know Return” in its entirety. Get ready for an evening of baroque rock.

5. The Last Waltz Tour

The details: Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. DPAC, Durham. Tickets start at $49.50, 919-680-2787, dpacnc.com

It’s a fitting tribute to The Band courtesy of Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, John Medeski and Don Was. Those heavy hitters will play an evening’s worth of the hits The Band delivered on that fabled night of Thanksgiving 1976 known as “The Last Waltz.”