Choose your adventure: Post-WW1 Britain, a hidden town in the Yukon or the Australian outback

The Black Ascot, by Charles Todd. William Morrow, 352 pages.
Scotland yard Inspector Ian Rutledge and the Scottish voice in his head, Hamish, are tracking a wanted man who disappeared 10 years ago and has been spotted disembarking from a ferry in Wales. Rutledge burns up the miles crisscrossing England to follow the trail to churchyards, country houses, a seaside town and even a treehouse.
An attack at his own front door comes dangerously close to revealing the shellshock that Rutledge has kept hidden, and forces him to finish his investigation without official backing. A pleasant outing for fans of the haunted WWI veteran.
The Secretary, by Renee Knight, Harper, 304 pages
So many unreliable narrators, so little time. My February pick from this hot genre is Renee Knight’s story told by Christine, a secretary who basks in the reflected glory of her rich, elegant boss Mina, daughter of the owner of a chain of grocery stores. To win Mina’s approval, Christine neglects her own family past the point of saving those relationships. She unquestioningly helps with dirty tricks that boost Mina’s career.
As Christine recounts these crimes and the resulting court case, Knight builds up to a very nice twist that’s worth the wait.
The Watcher in the Woods, by Kelley Armstrong. Minotaur, 368 pages.
Casey Duncan, the lone detective in a hidden town in the Yukon, breaks the strict secrecy rules to fly in her sister, a surgeon, for an emergency medical procedure. It’s too much to hope that Casey could actually sneak her sister in and out, though. In Rockton, a town full of people on the run, it just seems like there’s never a dull moment. In the aftermath of a new shooting, Casey and her fellow lawmen start to learn more about the real backstories of some of their fellow townspeople. I love the storyline with Casey’s sister. A good addition to this series.
The Lost Man, by Jane Harper. Flatiron Books, 352 pages.
Australia’s forbidding landscape is always part of the menace in Jane Harper’s books. In The Lost Man, she shows us how the desolate stretches of the outback have shaped a family’s history. Old wounds are reopened when a farmer is found dead at a site already haunted; the “stockman’s grave,” a monument to a long-ago death in the unforgiving elements. It’s puzzling because the farmer died of exposure even though he knew the terrain and was clearly prepared for it. Harper unfolds the story expertly so that the ending is both unexpected and entirely logical.
