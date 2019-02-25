Angie Thomas should see success again with ‘On the Come Up,’ her follow-up to ‘The Hate You Give’

In "AZ and the Lost City of Ophir," the young AZ time-travels to an ancient city of scary crocodiles, mysterious statues and oven-roasted tarantulas. In the process, he and his friends get into a few pickles – and eat some, too. The story comes from a man long schooled in far-flung foodie adventures: Andrew Zimmern, chef and host of Travel Network's "Bizarre Foods," wrote this children's book with H.E. McElhatton. We spoke to Zimmern about why children should travel and other tidbits. This interview was edited for length.