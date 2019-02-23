Rom-coms, a horror comedy and a movie at a record store highlight this week’s picks

Feb. 22- 24, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the FantasticRealm Film Series. Three fan favorites celebrating their 35th Anniversaries will be featured: Ivan Reitman’s supernatural comedy “Ghostbusters,” Steven Spielberg’s action adventure “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” and Wolfgang Petersen’s family fantasy “The NeverEnding Story.”
Other movies that will be shown include Dean Parisot’s “Galaxy Quest” (1999), Ken Kwapis’ “Sesame Street’s Follow That Bird” (1985), Tim Burton’s “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985), Kwapis’ “Vibes” (1988), the Director’s Cut of Frank Oz’s “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), the Robert Altman’s “Popeye” (1980), Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs” (1987), Richard Donner’s “The Goonies” (1985), Ridley Scott’s “Legend” (1985), David Fincher’s “Fight Club” (1999), Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996), Bob Spiers’ “Spice World” (1997), Terry Gilliam’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998).
Tickets for individual films are $9.50 or $80 for a Season Pass.
On February 27, Josef von Sternberg’s 1932 romantic adventure “Shanghai Express,” starring Marlene Dietrich, Clive Brook, and Anna May Wong, screens at 7 p.m. as part of the Moviediva Film Series. $7.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights
▪ Feb. 22, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Film Series continues with Jean Renoir’s 1936 satirical crime drama “The Crime of Monsieur Lange,” starring René Lefèvre, Florelle, and Jules Berry. NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes introduces the screening at the SECU Auditorium in the East Building. 8 p.m. $5 ($7 for museum members).
Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Feb. 22, the Cary Theater is showing Michael Streissguth’s 2016 “Nighthawks on the Blue Highway” at 7 p.m., followed by a live performance by the Nighthawks. February 23, Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2018 historical drama “The Favourite” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Marielle Heller’s 2018 crime comedy “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” at 9:30 p.m. (there will be encores of “The Favourite” on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., and on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Also on Feb. 28, Elizabeth Chomko’s 2018 drama “What They Had” shows at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film except for the Nighthawks event which is $15-$20.
Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ Feb. 22, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be showing Mats Helge Olsson, and Derek Ford’s 1985 horror thriller “Blood Tracks” at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 23, there will be a Movie Party for Luis Valdez’s 1987 Richie Valens biopic “La Bamba” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, it’s William Wyler’s 1953 rom com “Roman Holiday” at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Chi-Hwa Chen and Jackie Chan’s 1985 action comedy “Police Story” shows at 8 p.m. as part of the Fist City series. Feb. 26, the Champagne Cinema series presents Nora Ephron’s 1998 rom com “You’ve Got Mail” at 7:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., Terror Tuesday is featuring Brian Yuzna’s 1989 horror comedy “Bride of Re-Animator” at 8 p.m. Feb. 27, Derek Cianfrance’s 2010 drama “Blue Valentine” shows at 7 p.m., and Hal Ashby’s 1971 classic “Harold and Maude” screens as part of the Weird Wednesday series at 8 p.m. Feb. 28, it’s Reginald Hudlin’s 1990 comedy “House Party” at 8 p.m.
Check the Alamo’s website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ Feb. 25, Schoolkids Records in Raleigh is showing of Lars von Trier’s 2011 sci-fi drama “Melancholia” as part of the Monday Movies series. Free. 7 p.m.
Details: 919-821-7766 or schoolkidsrecords.com.
▪ Feb. 25 in Durham, Duke University’s Screen/Society is screening a 35 mm print of Nicholas Ray and Ida Lupino’s 1951 film noir drama “On Dangerous Ground” at the Rubenstein Arts Center’s film theater at 7 p.m. Free.
Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
Comments