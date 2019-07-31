Watch ‘Kill Bill’ with a scene-by-scene score mixed live on turntables

“Kill Bill Vol. 1,” starring Uma Thurman, is a Quentin Tarantino classic.

While Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” is currently playing in theaters, The Cary theater is revisiting the director’s 2003 action thriller “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” but with a difference.

The event, titled “Can I Kick It?,” will be presented with a funky, live hip-hop and soul soundtrack performed by DJ 2-Tone Jones. Produced by Shaolin Jazz, Uma Thurman’s martial arts skills will be accompanied by a scene-by-scene score mixed live on turntables.

On Aug. 3, it’s Kon Ichikawa’s 1963 drama “An Actor’s Revenge” (Japanese title: “Yukinojō Henge”), followed by Hal Ashby’s 1971 classic “Harold and Maude.” On Aug. 4, it’s King Hu’s 1967 action adventure “Dragon Inn” (Taiwanese title: “Long men kezhan.”

On Aug. 6, Luke Lorentzen’s 2019 documentary “Midnight Family” will be shown as part of the Full Frame Road Show. Aug. 7, The Cary hosts the Motion For Pictures Screening Series Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community, a program of short films. Aug. 8, Scott Gormley’s 2018 documentary “Danseur” screens at with a panel discussion/Q&A following the film.

Check The Cary’s website for showtimes and ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

Other Highlights

▪ Aug. 2, the NC Museum of Art’s outdoor Summer Film Series continues with Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic “Alien,” which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Free for members and children 6 and under, but tickets are required for entry; $7 for nonmembers. Gates: 7 p.m. Movie: 8:30 p.m. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

▪ Aug. 2, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of the 4k restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 1974 crime drama “Sugarland Express,” followed by Peter Hyam’s 1977 action adventure “Capricorn One.” $9.50. Aug. 7, the MovieDiva Film Series is showing a program of classic Laurel and Hardy shorts from 1927-1933. $7 (free for children 12 and under). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org .

▪ Aug. 4, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues the Summer Movie Series with a showing of the 1996 animated sports comedy “Space Jam” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ Aug. 8, Raleigh Little Theatre’s Movies in the Garden series is featuring the 2018 musical comedy “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” There will be food trucks, pre-show activity featuring a scavenger hunt (7-8 p.m.) and an interview and performance with Groove in the Garden artist Michael Casey and Piedmont Laureate David Menconi. 8 p.m. The event will be held in the Stephenson Amphitheatre next to the Raleigh Rose Garden. Free. Details: 919-821- 4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org.