IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar during her show at Wide Open Bluegrass at Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
The best of bluegrass were honored at the IBMA Awards. Find out who won.

By David Menconi

September 28, 2017 10:32 PM

RALEIGH

North Carolina performers picked up International Bluegrass Music Awards Thursday night while several acts extended their winning streaks.

Entertainer of the Year went to the Earls of Leicester. The Jerry Douglas-led supergroup won the top award for the third consecutive year.

The Earls of Leicester perform at Raeligh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass celebration Friday night, Sept. 30, 2016. From left: Johnny Warren, Jeff White, Barry Bales, and Shawn Camp.
Flatt Lonesome was vocal group of the year for the second consecutive time.

Charli Robertson plays fiddle as IBMA Voacl Group of the Year Flatt Lonesome performs on the City Plaza Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2016.
Balsam Range, the quintet from Haywood County, won the prestigious album of the year for “Mountain Voodoo,” which was released on North Carolina-based Mountain Home Records.

Brooke Aldridge, half of the Cherryville-based duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge, won female vocalist of the year.

Of the three acts inducted into the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame, two were from North Carolina: fiddler Bobby Hicks from Marshall, and Durham’s Alice Gerrard as half of the classic folk duo Hazel & Alice.

Sierra Hull picked up mandolin player of the year again after becoming the first woman to win that award last year.

Sierra Hull and her band run through a song during their soundcheck for the 2016 IBMA Awards Show at Raleigh, N.C.’s Memorial Auditorium, Wednesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.

Along similar lines, this year, guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle became the first woman to win guitar player of the year.

IBMA Momentum Award winner Molly Tuttle and her band peform Townes Van Zandt's 'White Freightliner Blues' at The Lincoln Theater in Raleigh, N.C. Wendesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the year: Earls of Leicester

Vocal group of the year: Flatt Lonesome

Instrumental group of the year: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Song of the year: “I Am a Drifter,” Volume Five (written by Donna Ulisse and Marc Rossi)

Album of the year: Balsam Range, “Mountain Voodoo”

Female vocalist of the year: Brooke Aldridge

Male vocalist of the year: Shawn Camp

Emerging artist of the year: Volume Five

Gospel recorded performance of the year: (tie) Gibson Brothers’ “I Found a Church Today” and Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers’ “Sacred Memories” (with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White)

Instrumental recorded performance: Michael Cleveland, “Fiddler’s Dream”

Recorded event of the year: “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You,” Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, others

Banjo player of the year: Noam Pikelny (Punch Brothers)

Bass player of the year: Alan Bartram (Del McCoury Band)

Dobro player of the year: Josh Swift (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

Fiddle player of the year: Patrick McAvinue

Guitar player of the year: Molly Tuttle

Mandolin player of the year: Sierra Hull

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

