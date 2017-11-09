Ahead of its ‘Hamilton’ year, here’s a look at DPAC’s own performance

Financials are in for Durham Performing Arts Center’s 2016-17 season — and it was profitable for the city as well as the venue.

With a lineup buoyed by “Weird” Al Yankovic, soul singer Leon Bridges, celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson and other sold-out shows, Durham’s share of revenue for the city-owned theater came to more than $1.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. That was out of a total net income of more than $5.2 million, according to figures provided by the city.

Durham’s cut of the money will go into the city’s DPAC fund, to go toward debt service, maintenance and building improvements.

PFM/Nederlander operates the plush, 2,712-seat theater, which cost $48 million to build and opened in 2008.

Upcoming DPAC shows include pianist Tori Amos on Saturday, the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” on Nov. 24 and the musical “Hamilton” as part of its 2018-19 Broadway season.

For the 2016-17 fiscal year, DPAC drew nearly 460,000 people. There were 223 total events, 93 of which were sellouts.

That’s good enough to rank as DPAC’s second-best attendance year ever, trailing only the 2015-16 total of more than 511,000.

Earlier this year, Pollstar magazine ranked DPAC No. 6 in attendance in the world for theater-size venues for the first half of 2017.