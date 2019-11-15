CBS 17 reporter leaves Raleigh for TV job in Cleveland

CBS 17 reporter Kelly Kennedy has left the Raleigh station for a job in Cleveland.

Kennedy, who worked at CBS 17 (WNCN) for almost three years, has taken a job with WOIO Cleveland 19 News, which is also a CBS affiliate. Her official start date is Nov. 25.

Kennedy made the announcement on Twitter this week.

“I’m excited to announce I’ve accepted a reporting position at WOIO, the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, OH! Over the past year I’ve fallen in love with this city and I’m so excited to get to know the community,” Kennedy wrote on Nov. 12.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

I’m excited to announce I’ve accepted a reporting position at WOIO, the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, OH! Over the past year I’ve fallen in love with this city and I’m so excited to get to know the community. #clevelandrocks pic.twitter.com/BtYtOaqRUi — Kelly Kennedy (@KellyEKennedyTV) November 12, 2019

Kennedy’s longtime boyfriend, a Navy diver, is originally from Cleveland, and Kennedy told The News & Observer on Friday that she has spent a lot of time in the city because his family is there.

It’s a move up for Kennedy, with the Cleveland market ranked by Nielsen as the Number 19 market in the country (the new 2020 rankings have Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville slipping from 25 to 27).

Kennedy, who is originally from New York, took a short break from reporting at CBS 17 in the summer and fall of 2018 to get treatment for cervical cancer. Kennedy told The News & Observer at the time that she had no symptoms and would not have known she was sick if she had not gone in for what she thought was a routine checkup.

Former CBS 17 reporter Kelly Kennedy has taken a reporting job at WOIO Cleveland 19 News. Kelly Kennedy

Kennedy used her diagnosis as an opportunity to encourage viewers to be vigilant about getting pap smears. She posted a video on her Facebook page at the time, telling women: “Even if you’re young and never been sick, get pap smears regularly … Get your tests and checkups. Don’t skip your doctors appointments.”

There have been other noticeable departures from CBS 17 this year, most significant being morning/noon news anchor Taniya Wright, who left for Houston’s NBC affiliate this summer, and reporter/anchor Beairshelle Edmé, who left this spring for an anchor job at the Fox affiliate in Indianapolis.