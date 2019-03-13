Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘The World’s Best’ at something will be named

By Brooke Cain

March 13, 2019 07:00 AM

James Corden, right, hosts the the championship round and Grand Finale of “The World’s Best” on CBS.
The World’s Best (9 p.m., CBS) - The two-hour finale of this James Corden-hosted variety competition show. The remaining acts compete and winners are named in the solo music and group variety categories. Later, the final four acts face off and one is named the winner.

ACC Tournament (WRAL, ESPN) - Round Two of the ACC Tournament with games at noon, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Get the full schedule here and also keep track of when the NBC programs pre-empted by the game will air again.

Whiskey Cavalier (10 p.m., ABC) - Will and Frankie continue to clash, but their issues threaten to jeopardize the team’s next mission in Rome, where they are sent to prevent a terrorist attack.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

