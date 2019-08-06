What to Watch on Tuesday: Raleigh woman featured in PBS ‘Woodstock’ documentary

PBS documentary ‘Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation’ The film features interviews with festival producers and staff, activists and festival attendees, including Susan Reynolds of Raleigh, a former journalist who was one of the young people in the audience during the 3-day festival in upstate New York. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The film features interviews with festival producers and staff, activists and festival attendees, including Susan Reynolds of Raleigh, a former journalist who was one of the young people in the audience during the 3-day festival in upstate New York.

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the greatest rock festival in American history, turns the cameras on the audience — nearly half a million young people from all walks of life — and the decade that led to those three historic days that became the defining moment of the counterculture revolution. The film features interviews with festival producers and staff, activists and festival attendees. We’ll also see Susan Reynolds of Raleigh, a former journalist who was one of the young people in the audience during the 3-day festival in upstate New York. Reynolds contributed to and edited the anthology “Woodstock Revisited: 50 Far-Out, Groovy, Peace-Loving Flashback-Inducing Stories From Those Who Were There,” published in 2009. The documentary is directed by Barak Goodman and will also be available on pbs.org and the PBS Video App.

Also on tonight . . .

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - Night 2. Former Miss NC USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes is part of the season.

The 100 (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 6 finale, Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. This is renewed for Season 7.

Blood & Treasure (10 p.m., CBS) - Secrets are exposed, fates are sealed in the Season 1 finale. This has been renewed for Season 2.

