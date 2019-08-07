What to Watch on Wednesday: Fox’s ’90210’ reunion is a twist on the typical reboot

‘Queen of the Pythons’ airs on the Smithsonian Channel This one-hour documentary examines the deadly African rock python by showing a 13-foot, 70-pound female snake’s daily life in a sub-tropical valley in South Africa. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This one-hour documentary examines the deadly African rock python by showing a 13-foot, 70-pound female snake’s daily life in a sub-tropical valley in South Africa.

BH90210 (9 p.m., The CW) - This could be a little disorienting for fans of the mega-hit from the 90s, but this revival/reboot from Fox has all of the original cast returning but they are not playing their original characters. Instead, the actors play versions of themselves. Right, it’s weird. Tori Spelling’s reality show has been canceled and her marriage is in trouble and she’s broke; Jason Priestley is a filmmaker trying to live down his “pin-up” reputation; Brian Austin Green is married to a someone more famous than him; Shannen Doherty is an animal rights activist; etc. In the premiere episode, the actors gather in Las Vegas for a fan convention for their old TV show, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and they decide to relaunch the show. Sadly, we’ll be missing Luke Perry, who died in March (his death is acknowledged on the show).

ESPN8: The Ocho (ESPN2 aka ESPN8) - For the third straight year, ESPN devotes a full day of coverage to the type of sporting events that don’t usually get national TV coverage: Acrobatic Pizza Trials, Cherry Pit Spitting, Premiere League Darts, the World Sumo Challenge, Sign Spinning, The Highland Games, Burger Eating and the Stupid Robot Fighting League. There is a special live event — WCO World Cornhole Championship — at 8 p.m. The Ocho is an homage to the movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” — and airings of the movie bookend the day’s coverage at midnight and 10 p.m. on ESPN2, which has been renamed ESPN8 for the day.

Bulletproof (8 p.m., The CW) - This new cop show from The CW is a bit different, in that it’s set in London’s East End. It stars Noel Clarke of “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and Ashley Walters of “Top Boy” as undercover officers pursuing hardened criminals.

Queen of the Pythons (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This one-hour documentary examines the deadly African rock python by showing a 13-foot, 70-pound female snake’s daily life in a sub-tropical valley in South Africa. The new mother feeds on a variety of prey, from tiny birds to full-size deer, and can strike faster than the blink of an eye. But the constrictor also faces constant threats from human neighbors and the loss of habitat.

Hypnotize Me (9 p.m., The CW) - This is a new game show in which contestants are challenged to complete simple tasks while they are hypnotized by hypnotist Keith Barry. Tonight they’ll try things like sculpting Greek pottery and making pizzas — all while thinking they are Patrick Swayze and that everyone around them is naked. This is hosted by Taye Diggs.

Contact (10 p.m., Discovery) - A new series that has six highly trained investigators seeking answers to the question of whether the Earth has been visited by aliens. They’ll use CIA developed software, military special operations investigative techniques and boots-on-the-ground journalism to track down leads around the world.

