What to Watch on Thursday: New shows tell horror stories, diagnose mystery illnesses

‘Chasing the Cure’ on TNT and TBS

Ann Curry hosts the new medical diagnosis show on TNT and TBS, "Chasing the Cure," involving doctors and crowd-sourced feedback from viewers.
Two-Sentence Horror Stories (9 p.m., The CW) - A new series inspired by the viral fan fiction “two sentence horror genre.” In the first episode, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. A second episode airs at 9:30 is about a low-paid office assistant who wakes up naked in her bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there.

Chasing the Cure (9 p.m., TNT and TBS) - Ann Curry anchors this new weekly series that aims to help people with undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries. Each broadcast will be live, and will have a patient meeting with a panel of top doctors who help solve their cases. At the same time, viewers will be able to interact with the show through a special Facebook group and on ChasingTheCureLive.com. You can also submit your own medical case on the dedicated website.

